Maui News

Maui Memorial Medical Center reports a seasonally high patient census

January 18, 2023, 4:27 AM HST
Maui Memorial Medical Center, Emergency Department. PC: Courtesy file

Maui Memorial Medical Center is experiencing a seasonally high patient census. The medical facility reports that the high census is expected for the winter months.

A spokesperson for Maui Health says the Emergency Operations Center team and senior leadership are working around the clock to ensure they remain nimble and respond to immediate and potential needs.

In an update, the facility advised that the MMMC emergency department is very busy, and patients are waiting longer to be seen and to be admitted to the hospital, if required. “If you or a loved one has an emergency, please do not hesitate to access the MMMC emergency department. Emergency, critical, life-threatening care is always available, 24/7, and no one is ever turned away,” according to hospital leadership.

As a reminder, if non-life-threatening care is needed, such as suspected broken bones, wound care, allergies or flu, Maui Health’s Kula Hospital critical access hospital and emergency room is an option for care.

The Kula Hospital ER offers x-ray and laboratory services, and can take care of splinting, suturing, and wound care, as well as administer IV fluids and medications. There is a physician on staff in the ER 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 

The hospital has an on-site laboratory and limited diagnostic imaging capabilities, so patients can be treated for broken bones, infections, and other medical needs and health concerns with mostly minimal wait times. 

Individuals who require immediate care for a heart attack or stroke, as example, should use the MMMC ER, or call 911 for an ambulance. 

Note: The Kula Hospital ER or operator is not able to provide medical advice over the phone. Medical questions should be directed to a primary care physician and insurance questions to insurance carriers.

Maui Health spokesperson Tracy Dallarda said this surge is expected to continue through the winter months. “We ask our community to please do your part, mask up when in crowds, wash your hands frequently, stay home if you are sick, and get vaccinated for the flu and COVID.”

For more information, visit www.mauihealth.org.

