Council to consider bills on residential zoning and Kula Agricultural Park

January 19, 2023, 9:11 AM HST
Updated January 19, 9:35 AM
    Maui County Council Member Tasha Kama was elected by council as chair. PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

    The Maui County Council will meet on Jan. 27, one week later than originally planned, to allow more time for the possibility of filling the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency seat.

    The announcement was made by Council Chair Tasha Kama today.

    The council has only eight members until the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court determines whether to declare a winner for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency area seat or order a new election to fill the council’s ninth seat. The court set oral argument in the Ahia v. Lee case for this afternoon (Jan. 19, 2023).

    “My intent is to ensure that our council functions efficiently and makes the best use of time for both our members and the public,” said Kama, who will be presiding at her first regular council meeting since being appointed as chair Jan. 2. “This meeting agenda will include items that are time-sensitive and of high priority as we conclude business from the prior council and begin to chart a path forward in this current term.”

    Kama said the Jan. 27 meeting agenda, which will be posted Friday, will include final reading of bills that were introduced and passed on first reading last year: Bill 97, CD1 on residential zoning, Bill 160, CD1 on the Kula Agricultural Park, Bill 206 on conditional permits and Bill 207 on funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

    The council will also consider former Mayor Michael P. Victorino’s Dec. 30 vetoes of Bill 154, CD1, FD2, requiring a cultural-overlay map, and Bill 103, CD1, FD1, establishing new policies on deed restrictions for workforce housing.

    Appointment resolutions for the council’s vice-chair and representative to the Hawaiʻi State Association of Counties’ executive committee will also be on the agenda.

    Kama said the meeting will adjourn at or before 4:30 p.m. Any items not addressed during the meeting will be postponed and placed on the Feb. 3 council meeting agenda.

