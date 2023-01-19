Ron Menor. FILE PC 2018: SAMKOO

Governor Josh Green, M.D. has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the late Ron Menor, a veteran State and City legislator, who died unexpectedly Monday after a medical emergency. The passionate veteran lawmaker was 67 years old.

“Ron was a dedicated public servant, winning re-election after re-election for many years, showing how much his constituents appreciated his work on their behalf,” said Gov. Green. “Jaime and I send our love and condolences to Patty and her ʻohana and know that the community Ron served for so many years, is also in mourning.”

The flag order is for the United States and Hawaiʻi state flags at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, until sunset on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Details of Menor’s celebration of life are pending and will be made available when arrangements have been finalized. “Until then, we pay him our respects for his heart and his dedicated service, with our lowered flags,” Gov. Green said.