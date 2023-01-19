Maui News

Flag order issued in honor of late lawmaker Ron Menor

January 19, 2023, 8:23 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Ron Menor. FILE PC 2018: SAMKOO

Governor Josh Green, M.D. has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the late Ron Menor, a veteran State and City legislator, who died unexpectedly Monday after a medical emergency. The passionate veteran lawmaker was 67 years old.

“Ron was a dedicated public servant, winning re-election after re-election for many years, showing how much his constituents appreciated his work on their behalf,” said Gov. Green. “Jaime and I send our love and condolences to Patty and her ʻohana and know that the community Ron served for so many years, is also in mourning.”

The flag order is for the United States and Hawaiʻi state flags at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, until sunset on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Details of Menor’s celebration of life are pending and will be made available when arrangements have been finalized. “Until then, we pay him our respects for his heart and his dedicated service, with our lowered flags,” Gov. Green said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Duo Crowned Savannah Gankiewicz Named Miss Hawaii Usa Noelani Denisi Earns Miss Hawaii Teen Usa Title 2Coast Guard Partners Tracking Russian Vessel Off The Coast Of The Hawaiian Islands 3Moon The Inspiring Injured Humpback Whale Hasnt Been Seen Since Early December 4Maui Memorial Medical Center Reports A Seasonally High Patient Census 5New Study Hawaiʻi Ranked Worst State In The Country For Driving In 2023 6Lost Hikers Airlifted To Safety From Kahakapao Trail In Makawao