The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning, in effect from midnight Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Dangerous large breaking waves of between 35 to 45 feet are expected along the north facing shores of Niʻihau Kauaʻi Oʻahu Molokaʻi and Maui; and surf of 20 to 30 feet is forecast along the west facing shores of Niʻihau Kauaʻi Oʻahu and Molokaʻi.

The NWS says the public can expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, periodically overtopping vulnerable coastal roadways with localized beach erosion.

“Wave runup could impact coastal properties and infrastructure, especially around high tides early Sunday morning,” according to the NWS forecast.

Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present. The public is advised to stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts.