Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 25, 2023

January 25, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Heather Salanti

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
8-12
20-25
25-35 




West Facing
3-5
1-3
2-4
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 04:18 PM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 10:14 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 05:17 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

                            thunderstorms with isolated showers. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 12:00 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 05:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new long period XL northwest swell (310-320 degree) is expected to rapidly build surf heights to High Surf Warning (HSW) levels late tonight and peak on Wednesday. These surf heights will gradually trend lower from Thursday into Friday. Another northwest swell is expected to potentially reach High Surf Advisory levels for north and west facing shores by Sunday. 


Small surf remains in the forecast for south and east facing shores this week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with NW winds less than 5mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph. Clean conditions are expected for the late day with NE winds 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Local Chefs Start Mauieatlocal For Economy Health      2Abundance Of Mother And Calf Humpback Whale Pairs Prompts Advice To Ocean Users      32 Arrested Others Rally Outside Waiehu Land At Center Of Native Hawaiian Ownership Debate      4Volcano Watch Newberry Volcano Is An Impressive But Unappreciated Giant      5Gov Green Issues Emergency Proclamation Addressing Homelessness      6Photos Big Wave Surfers Brave Waimea Bay For The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational