Maui Surf Forecast for January 25, 2023
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|20-25
|25-35
|West Facing
|3-5
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. A slight chance of
thunderstorms with isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A new long period XL northwest swell (310-320 degree) is expected to rapidly build surf heights to High Surf Warning (HSW) levels late tonight and peak on Wednesday. These surf heights will gradually trend lower from Thursday into Friday. Another northwest swell is expected to potentially reach High Surf Advisory levels for north and west facing shores by Sunday.
Small surf remains in the forecast for south and east facing shores this week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with NW winds less than 5mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph. Clean conditions are expected for the late day with NE winds 5-10mph.
