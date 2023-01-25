Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 20-25 25-35 West Facing 3-5 1-3 2-4 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 04:18 PM HST. Low -0.1 feet 10:14 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:17 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

thunderstorms with isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 12:00 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 05:18 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new long period XL northwest swell (310-320 degree) is expected to rapidly build surf heights to High Surf Warning (HSW) levels late tonight and peak on Wednesday. These surf heights will gradually trend lower from Thursday into Friday. Another northwest swell is expected to potentially reach High Surf Advisory levels for north and west facing shores by Sunday.

Small surf remains in the forecast for south and east facing shores this week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with NW winds less than 5mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph. Clean conditions are expected for the late day with NE winds 5-10mph.