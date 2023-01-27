Maui Now graphic.

Posted: 8:11 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

Due to heavy rains, a 2-inch water line broke and is running through a drain culvert on Kula Highway and Lower Kula Road.

The Maui County of Water Supply reports that four houses will experience a water service outage through tomorrow morning as a result of the break.

A water buffalo is located at Anuhea Place and Lower Kula Road to accommodate needs of customers affected by the outage.