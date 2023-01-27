Maui News
Heavy rains result in broken 2-inch water line in Kula, Maui
A
A
A
Posted: 8:11 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023
Due to heavy rains, a 2-inch water line broke and is running through a drain culvert on Kula Highway and Lower Kula Road.
The Maui County of Water Supply reports that four houses will experience a water service outage through tomorrow morning as a result of the break.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
A water buffalo is located at Anuhea Place and Lower Kula Road to accommodate needs of customers affected by the outage.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments