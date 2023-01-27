Maui Arts & Entertainment

Canceled due to weather: Kīhei 4th Friday event, Jan. 27

January 27, 2023, 11:49 AM HST
* Updated January 27, 11:55 AM
Update:
Fourth Friday in Kīhei Canceled Due to Weather

Fourth Friday in Kīhei has been canceled due to weather on Jan. 27, 2023. On Friday, the National Weather Service issued a flood watch and forecast excessive rainfall for Maui. The Weather Service forecast an 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms in Kīhei on Friday. 

Previous post:
Canceled due to weather: Kīhei 4th Friday event, Jan. 27

The Kīhei 4th Friday’s first event of 2023 takes place tonight, Jan. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka in South Maui.

The free event features live music, food booths and trucks, art, crafts and shopping. The event lineup includes the following:

Free Evening Entertainment at K4F Main Stage 6-9 p.m.:

6-6:10 p.m.: Intro – MC Kathy Collins
6:10-7:15 p.m.: Harold and Arlie-Avery Asiu
7:15-7:30 p.m.:  Announcements  – MC Kathy Collins
7:45-8:55 p.m.:   Lawrence, Molina and Wainwright
8:55-9 p.m.:    Closing Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

Food Court:
6:15 – 8:45 p.m.Missy Aguilar

Free parking is available less than one block away at Azeka Makai, Kīhei Plaza. Activities for keiki and teens includes face painting and balloon twisting.

Kīhei 4th Friday is always looking for volunteers. If you are interested in giving back to your community and participating in an exciting monthly event, email or posting to the event’s Facebook page. For more information please go to kiheifridays.com or facebook.com/kiheifridays.

Kīhei Friday Town Parties are on the 4th Friday of every month. Maui Friday Town Parties is an initiative developed by the Maui County Office of Economic Development to showcase our island’s historic towns and celebrate the unique nature of their businesses communities.  

For questions, contact the Maui County Office of Economic Development at [email protected] or 808-270-7710.

