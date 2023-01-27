Satellite imagery. PC: NOAA/NWS 11:58 a.m. Jan. 27, 2023

South Kīhei Road closed at Kūlanihākoʻi Gulch;

Piʻilani Highway closed at Nuʻu

Update: 2:10 p.m., Jan. 27, 2023

Maui Emergency Management reports that as of 2:09 p.m., tat South Kīhei Road is closed at Kūlanihākoʻi Gulch, and Piʻilani Highway is closed near Nuʻu in East Maui.

MEMA reports that several stream gages along the windward side of Haleakalā indicated rapid rises in water levels.

“Radar showed rainfall continuing to move over the slopes of Haleakalā from the east, with peak rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. This heavy rainfall activity should continue into the evening hours,” according to a MEMA update.

Maui Flood Warning until 4 p.m.

Update: 12:59 p.m., Jan. 27, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

At 12:59 p.m., radar and rain gages indicated heavy rain falling along the slopes of Haleakalā.

According to the forecast update:

“Peak rain rates of 1 to 3 inches have been occurring along the windward slopes from Haʻikū to Hāna. Heavy rainfall has also been moving over Upcountry Maui. This rainfall is expected to produce flooding is the normally dry gulches in the Kīhei and Wailea areas. Additional rainfall is expected to move over the island from the east through the afternoon.”

Maui Flood Advisory until 1:30 p.m.

Posted: 10:32 a.m., Jan. 27, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Maui until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

At 10:26 a.m., radar and automated rain gauges showed heavy rain spreading westward into the Kīhei area of leeward Maui. Rainfall also continues over the windward slopes of Haleakalā and portions of Upcountry, Maui with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

“More rainfall is expected to move over Maui from the northeast over the next several hours,” according to the latest NWS update.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kahului, Kīhei, Kula, Kēōkea, Pukalani, Makawao, Hāliʻimaile, Keʻanae, Huelo, Kīpahulu, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Kaupō, Nāhiku, ʻUlupalakua, Wailea, Paʻuwela, Pāʻia, Mākena, Puʻunēnē and Māʻalaea.

As a precaution, the public is reminded to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. A Flood Watch is also in effect for Maui County through Sunday afternoon.

This advisory replaces the previous advisory that was in effect for the island of Maui. The advisory may need to be extended beyond 1:30 p.m. if flooding persists.

According to the NWS, a developing surface trough will result in cloud and shower development over Maui County for the next couple of days. “The bulk of the rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and coasts. The potential for flash flooding will likely extend to other islands over the weekend, requiring an expansion of the flood watch,” according to the NWS.