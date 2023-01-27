Maui News

Maui Flood Warning until 4 p.m.

January 27, 2023, 12:09 PM HST
* Updated January 27, 2:18 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Satellite imagery. PC: NOAA/NWS 11:58 a.m. Jan. 27, 2023

South Kīhei Road closed at Kūlanihākoʻi Gulch;
Piʻilani Highway closed at Nuʻu
Update: 2:10 p.m., Jan. 27, 2023

Maui Emergency Management reports that as of 2:09 p.m., tat South Kīhei Road is closed at Kūlanihākoʻi Gulch, and Piʻilani Highway is closed near Nuʻu in East Maui.

MEMA reports that several stream gages along the windward side of Haleakalā indicated rapid rises in water levels.

“Radar showed rainfall continuing to move over the slopes of Haleakalā from the east, with peak rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. This heavy rainfall activity should continue into the evening hours,” according to a MEMA update.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Flood Warning until 4 p.m.
Update: 12:59 p.m., Jan. 27, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

At 12:59 p.m., radar and rain gages indicated heavy rain falling along the slopes of Haleakalā.

According to the forecast update:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Peak rain rates of 1 to 3 inches have been occurring along the windward slopes from Haʻikū to Hāna. Heavy rainfall has also been moving over Upcountry Maui. This rainfall is expected to produce flooding is the normally dry gulches in the Kīhei and Wailea areas. Additional rainfall is expected to move over the island from the east through the afternoon.”

Maui Flood Advisory until 1:30 p.m.
Posted: 10:32 a.m., Jan. 27, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Maui until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

At 10:26 a.m., radar and automated rain gauges showed heavy rain spreading westward into the Kīhei area of leeward Maui. Rainfall also continues over the windward slopes of Haleakalā and portions of Upcountry, Maui with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“More rainfall is expected to move over Maui from the northeast over the next several hours,” according to the latest NWS update.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kahului, Kīhei, Kula, Kēōkea, Pukalani, Makawao, Hāliʻimaile, Keʻanae, Huelo, Kīpahulu, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Kaupō, Nāhiku, ʻUlupalakua, Wailea, Paʻuwela, Pāʻia, Mākena, Puʻunēnē and Māʻalaea.

As a precaution, the public is reminded to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. A Flood Watch is also in effect for Maui County through Sunday afternoon.

This advisory replaces the previous advisory that was in effect for the island of Maui. The advisory may need to be extended beyond 1:30 p.m. if flooding persists.

According to the NWS, a developing surface trough will result in cloud and shower development over Maui County for the next couple of days. “The bulk of the rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and coasts. The potential for flash flooding will likely extend to other islands over the weekend, requiring an expansion of the flood watch,” according to the NWS.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Bicycle Shop Owner Watches Makawao Store Go Up In Flames 2Abundance Of Mother And Calf Humpback Whale Pairs Prompts Advice To Ocean Users 3Police Response On Wells Street Near Old Wailuku Courthouse 4Pvc Pipes Resembling Improvised Explosive Devices Discovered During Crash Investigation 5Nightly Closure Of Piʻilani Highway For Kihei Roundabout Paving Jan 30 Feb 1 6After Being Declared Rat Free In 2021 Lehua Island Restoration And Monitoring Continues