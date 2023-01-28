Maui News

More than $62 million in federal funds secured for Hawaiʻi to support bus systems

January 28, 2023, 1:00 PM HST
Maui Bus. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity.

An estimated $62.3 million secured with the help of US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) in last month’s appropriations bill for public transit is headed to Hawai‘i.

As chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Schatz worked with congressional leaders to secure the funds for Hawai‘i.

The funding is for the operation and capital costs associated with Hawai‘i’s public transit systems, including the Maui Bus, TheBus, Kaua‘i Bus, Hele-On Bus, and TheHandi-Van fleets.

The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration made the announcement on Friday.

“Investing in public transit means that the people who depend on bus rides to get to school or work every day will continue to have an affordable way to get around. This funding will improve bus systems across Hawai‘i, helping ease traffic congestion and cut commute times,” said Sen. Schatz.

