The County of Maui announced that as of 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, the Central Maui Landfill is open for service to the public.

The Olowalu Convenience Center is also open for its normal hours today from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The facilities were closed over the weekend due to flooding impacts from a passing storm system.

PC: County of Maui