Maui News
Central Maui Landfill, Olowalu Convenience Center reopen
A
A
A
The County of Maui announced that as of 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, the Central Maui Landfill is open for service to the public.
The Olowalu Convenience Center is also open for its normal hours today from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The facilities were closed over the weekend due to flooding impacts from a passing storm system.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments