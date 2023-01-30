Maui News

Central Maui Landfill, Olowalu Convenience Center reopen

January 30, 2023, 10:12 AM HST
The County of Maui announced that as of 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, the Central Maui Landfill is open for service to the public.

The Olowalu Convenience Center is also open for its normal hours today from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The facilities were closed over the weekend due to flooding impacts from a passing storm system.

PC: County of Maui

