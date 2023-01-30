Maui News

Portions of Mākena State Park to be closed intermittently for hazardous tree work

January 30, 2023, 12:51 PM HST
Mākena State Park Tree Removal. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.

Over the next two weeks, work will take place to remove large fallen trees and hazardous branches from Mākena State Park in South Maui. Due to the large equipment that will be used for this project, the DLNR Division of State Parks will close off sections of the park.

The closures are as follows:

  • Jan. 31 and Feb. 1: Black Sand Beach gate will be closed.
  • Feb. 2 and 3, as well as Feb. 6 and 7: First entrance (north paved parking lot, parking lot entry gate) will be closed.
  • Feb. 8 to 10: Second and Third entrances will be intermittently closed.

The project is expected to be completed Feb. 10, 2023.

