The Maui Space Surveillance System is located near the summit of Haleakala and includes the Air Force Maui Optical Station and deep space surveillance assets. File photo by Wendy Osher.

An estimated 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex located at the summit of Haleakalā, the US Pacific Air Forces reported.

Authorities pointed toward a mechanical issue in which a diesel fuel pump for an onsite backup generator failed to shut off during the night on Sunday, Jan. 29. The following morning at 8 a.m., site maintenance personnel identified that the pump failed to shut off and immediately deactivated the transfer pump.

The Air Force reports there were no injuries, and the cause of the failure is under review. Notification of the spill was also made to the Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We understand the importance of being good stewards of the environment and will work with necessary state and federal officials as we begin clean-up efforts,” said US Space Forces Indo-Pacific commander Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir in a news release.

Fuel spill experts from the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center will assess the site to begin remediation efforts.