Maui Surf Forecast for February 01, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
north in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:15 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:16 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of small northwest swells (310-320 degrees) will keep surf relatively steady through Thursday, with a slow decline expected Friday and Saturday. A small north-northwest swell (340-350 degrees) is expected to build late Saturday and Saturday night then slowly decline as it shifts more northerly (360-010 degrees) Sunday through Monday. A new long period northwest swell (320 degrees) is expected to slowly build to moderate levels Monday through Tuesday.
An out of season south swell will provide surf around the summertime average through Thursday, with a slow decline expected Friday through Saturday. Mainly background south swell energy and small surf is expected along south facing shores Sunday through early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with W winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com