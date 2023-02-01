Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 5-7 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:05 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 11:15 AM HST. Low -0.2 feet 05:56 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:15 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 01:50 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 08:54 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 12:19 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:16 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small northwest swells (310-320 degrees) will keep surf relatively steady through Thursday, with a slow decline expected Friday and Saturday. A small north-northwest swell (340-350 degrees) is expected to build late Saturday and Saturday night then slowly decline as it shifts more northerly (360-010 degrees) Sunday through Monday. A new long period northwest swell (320 degrees) is expected to slowly build to moderate levels Monday through Tuesday.

An out of season south swell will provide surf around the summertime average through Thursday, with a slow decline expected Friday through Saturday. Mainly background south swell energy and small surf is expected along south facing shores Sunday through early next week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with W winds less than 5mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.