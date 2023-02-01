Maui Surf

Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
5-7 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            north in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:05 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 11:15 AM HST.




Low -0.2 feet 05:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:15 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 01:50 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 08:54 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 12:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:16 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of small northwest swells (310-320 degrees) will keep surf relatively steady through Thursday, with a slow decline expected Friday and Saturday. A small north-northwest swell (340-350 degrees) is expected to build late Saturday and Saturday night then slowly decline as it shifts more northerly (360-010 degrees) Sunday through Monday. A new long period northwest swell (320 degrees) is expected to slowly build to moderate levels Monday through Tuesday. 


An out of season south swell will provide surf around the summertime average through Thursday, with a slow decline expected Friday through Saturday. Mainly background south swell energy and small surf is expected along south facing shores Sunday through early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with W winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
