UPDATE: 6:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

Maui police have canceled a Maile Amber Alert that was issued overnight following a custodial interference case involving a missing 3-month-old boy.

Police say Nadira Rosado and her son, Hoku Nui Pueo Wada, have been located, and are in good health.

On Thursday police said Rosado fled with her son after the boyʻs father was granted sole legal and physical custody.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maile Amber Alert was canceled as of 6:30 a.m.

PREVIOUS POST:

The Maui Police Department has issued a Maile Amber Alert for a missing/endangered 3-month-old boy, Hoku Nui Pueo Wada, who was last seen in the Wailuku area. The emergency alert was sent to phones of residents at around 2:03 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Hoku Nui was last known to be with his mother, Nadira Rosado on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Nadira Rosado

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In a press release issued by police on Thursday afternoon, police said Rosado fled with her son after the boy’s father was granted sole legal and physical custody.

The father filed a custodial interference complaint after Rosado disappeared with the boy, according to the police department.

Rosado is in violation of an active Temporary Restraining Order issued by the Judge Michelle Drewyer, police said in a news release.

Rosado is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs about 105 pounds.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Checks were made with Rosado’s friends and associates, but she could not be found, Maui police said. Rosado is known to operate a blue 2000 Jeep Cherokee with Hawai’i license plate LHN 903 and may be with stepmother Cindy August.

Kahului Airport police have been notified of the incident.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Rosado, please contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400 or Det. Taylor Kamakawiwo’ole at 808-244-6469.