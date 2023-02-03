Crime Statistics

UPDATED/LOCATED: Maile Amber Alert canceled for missing/endangered 3-month-old child Hoku Nui Pueo Wada

February 3, 2023, 2:37 AM HST
* Updated February 3, 7:14 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

UPDATE: 6:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

Maui police have canceled a Maile Amber Alert that was issued overnight following a custodial interference case involving a missing 3-month-old boy.  

Police say Nadira Rosado and her son, Hoku Nui Pueo Wada, have been located, and are in good health.

On Thursday police said Rosado fled with her son after the boyʻs father was granted sole legal and physical custody.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maile Amber Alert was canceled as of 6:30 a.m.  

PREVIOUS POST:

The Maui Police Department has issued a Maile Amber Alert for a missing/endangered 3-month-old boy, Hoku Nui Pueo Wada, who was last seen in the Wailuku area. The emergency alert was sent to phones of residents at around 2:03 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Hoku Nui was last known to be with his mother, Nadira Rosado on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Nadira Rosado
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In a press release issued by police on Thursday afternoon, police said Rosado fled with her son after the boy’s father was granted sole legal and physical custody.

The father filed a custodial interference complaint after Rosado disappeared with the boy, according to the police department.

Rosado is in violation of an active Temporary Restraining Order issued by the Judge Michelle Drewyer, police said in a news release.

Rosado is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs about 105 pounds.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Checks were made with Rosado’s friends and associates, but she could not be found, Maui police said. Rosado is known to operate a blue 2000 Jeep Cherokee with Hawai’i license plate LHN 903 and may be with stepmother Cindy August.

Kahului Airport police have been notified of the incident.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Rosado, please contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400 or Det. Taylor Kamakawiwo’ole at 808-244-6469.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Police Seek Help To Find Wailuku Woman In Custody Complaint Who Took Son And Fled 2Gofundme Set Up For Maui Firefighter Tre Evans Dumaran 3Kulanihakoʻi Gulch Maintenance In Kihei Starts Feb 13 4Stabbing In Wailea Reportedly Started As An Argument Over Parking And Escalated 5Maile Amber Alert Missing Endangered 3 Month Old Child Hoku Nui Pueo Wada 6Marine Debris Ingested By 60 Ton Sperm Whale Believed To Be A Contributing Cause Of Death