In celebration of Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i, Hawaiian Language Month, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, together with Native Hawaiian organizations, in the past hosted Ola Ka ʻĪ events, Hawaiian language fairs, on O‘ahu and Maui. PC: Kūlaniākea

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has been awarded a $200,000 grant from The Hawai’i Pacific Foundation Inc. to expand the reach of the council’s community-facing programs, as well as add to its endowment, a news release said.

“We’re grateful to The Hawai‘i Pacific Foundation for this incredibly generous grant,” said Kuhio Lewis, council CEO. “These funds will go far in helping local families and individuals to access our services, and we’re glad to be working alongside organizations like The Hawai‘i Pacific Foundation for the good of Native Hawaiians and the local community.”

The $200,000 from The Hawai‘i Pacific Foundation will support several of CNHA’s programs and functions, including endowment, $100,000, Hawaiian Trades Academy, $75,000, and the council loan fund, $25,000.

The Hawaiian Trades Academy provides workforce development for economically and socially disadvantaged communities in a variety of trades such as carpentry, fire department, police, solar installation and others.

As a Certified Native Community Development Financial Institution and a Certified HUD-Housing Counseling agency, CNHA facilitates a $9 million loan fund providing access to loan capital, financial education, and individualized financial counseling services for Hawai‘i-based small businesses, nonprofit organizations, and low and moderate-income families.

In addition, The Hawai‘i Pacific Foundation also awarded the council $2,000 to support its Empowering ‘Ōiwi Leadership Award and an additional $2,500 toward its loan fund.

“The Hawaiʻi Pacific Foundation is honored and proud of our new partnership with the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement,” said Edwin A. “Skip” Vincent, Brig Gen, USAF (Ret.), Board Chairman of The Hawaiʻi Pacific Foundation. “CNHA inspires us. Their programs strengthen our Native Hawaiian communities and provide hope and opportunity with particular attention to Native Hawaiian wisdoms, perspectives, and culture. We look forward to a long and productive partnership.”

The mission of The Hawai‘i Pacific Foundation Inc. is to empower Native Hawaiian communities by supporting programs that improve access to opportunities for success to the socio-economically disadvantaged. The organization aims to advance education, primarily through science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics education, and preserving cultural practices to inspire hope, strengthen families, foster learning, cultivate leadership, and develop stewardship.