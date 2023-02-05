Maui News

Roots School annual children’s fair with games, food, activities slated Feb. 11

February 5, 2023, 1:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Roots School will host its annual children’s fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the school campus at 740 Haʻikū Road, Haʻikū.

This year’s theme is Alice in Wonderland, and the event will feature games, food, face painting, balloon twisting, a cake walk, used book sale, online auction and other family activities, a news release said. Dressing up as Alice in Wonderland characters is optional.

Tickets are $15 per person, and all proceeds benefit Roots School’s Tuition Aid Program for students with financial need. For more information, call (808) 250-7988 or email [email protected]

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“If you are looking for a fun Saturday activity, or would like to learn more about our school, please join us at the children’s fair!” Melita Charan, head of school, said in the release. 

Roots School is an independent nonprofit school located in Haʻikū, serving children from preschool to 6th grade.

Roots School is accredited by the Western Association of Schools & Colleges and the Hawaii Association of Independent Schools. For more information, go to www.rootsmaui.org.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Family Of Maui Firefighter Tre Evans Dumaran Confirms His Passing 2Kakoo Haleakala Calls For The Removal Of Telescopes Following Diesel Fuel Spill On Maui 3Proposed Tourism Carrying Capacity Study Gets Early Support From Maui Residents 4Waiehu Land Dispute Lingers As ʻohana Group Begins Retrieval Of Removed Items From Meo 5Maui Veterans Highway Closure Due To Single Vehicle Accident 6Maui Police Thank The Public Following Successful Recovery Of Baby In Custodial Case