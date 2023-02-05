Roots School will host its annual children’s fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the school campus at 740 Haʻikū Road, Haʻikū.

This year’s theme is Alice in Wonderland, and the event will feature games, food, face painting, balloon twisting, a cake walk, used book sale, online auction and other family activities, a news release said. Dressing up as Alice in Wonderland characters is optional.

Tickets are $15 per person, and all proceeds benefit Roots School’s Tuition Aid Program for students with financial need. For more information, call (808) 250-7988 or email [email protected]

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“If you are looking for a fun Saturday activity, or would like to learn more about our school, please join us at the children’s fair!” Melita Charan, head of school, said in the release.

Roots School is an independent nonprofit school located in Haʻikū, serving children from preschool to 6th grade.

Roots School is accredited by the Western Association of Schools & Colleges and the Hawaii Association of Independent Schools. For more information, go to www.rootsmaui.org.