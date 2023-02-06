The MacGillivray Freeman film “Humpback Whales” is an extraordinary journey into the mysterious world of one of nature’s most awe-inspiring marine mammals.

Lahaina’s free, monthly Movie in the Park returns Feb. 11 at Campbell Park with “Humpback Whales,” a MacGillivray Freeman film presented by Pacific Life.

Narrated by two-time Golden Globe nominee Ewan McGregor, “Humpback Whales” is an extraordinary journey into the mysterious world of one of nature’s most awe-inspiring marine mammals.

The ocean adventure is set in the spectacular waters of Alaska, Hawaiʻi and the remote islands of Tonga. Audiences will get an up-close look at how these whales communicate, sing, feed, play and take care of their young.

Captured for the first time with IMAX 3D cameras, and found in every ocean on earth, humpbacks were nearly driven to extinction 50 years ago, but today are making a slow but remarkable recovery.

Researchers unlock the secrets of the humpback and find out why humpbacks are the most acrobatic of all whales, why they sing their haunting songs, and why these intelligent, 55-foot, 50-ton animals migrate up to 10,000 miles round-trip every year.

Seating is on the lawn of Campbell Park at 680 Front St. in Lahaina. The movie starts at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring mats, blankets or low-back beach chairs. Snacks and dinner are available at nearby stores and eateries, or attendees may bring their own drinks and snacks. Please, no alcohol, tobacco products or pets.

Convenient paid parking is located behind the Baldwin Home Museum. Proceeds from the parking lot support events such as Movie in the Park. For more information, visit www.LahainaRestoration.org.

This free, family-friendly film is presented by Whale Trust, MacGillivray Freeman Films, Lahaina Restoration Foundation and the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise.