Maui News

Additional hearings announced for proposed Maui Nui forest additions and rule changes

February 7, 2023, 9:47 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

ʻŌhiʻa (4-27-18). PC: DLNR

Two additional hearings have been scheduled for Maui and Moloka‘i for people to comment on a proposal to protect nearly 100 unencumbered state land parcels across Hawai‘i as part of the State Forest Reserves, Natural Area Reserves, and Wildlife Sanctuaries systems. 

Additionally, comment is being sought to update administrative rules associated with the Natural Area Reserves System. Both proposals are being shared online and in meetings to collect public input. In-person meetings have already been held on O‘ahu, Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i Island.  

The proposed parcels are state lands not currently managed for environmental protection or any particular land use, according to DLNR.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Department officials say new land designations will allow the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife to protect these parcels and provide areas for conservation, preservation, recreation, and sustainable forest products. Activities on these parcels could include the protection of endangered species habitat, cultural site preservation, forest restoration, and access for hiking or hunting. 

The parcels, include over 21,000 acres; 18,630 acres proposed as forest reserves, 2,192 acres for natural area reserves, and 196 acres for wildlife sanctuaries. 

DOFAW is also proposing updates to administrative rules for the NARS. The amendments would improve the protection of reserves by modifying prohibited activities and penalties, allow longer-term special use permits, adjust parking fees for non-residents, managing commercial usage similar to the Nā Ala Hele Trails and Access program, extending the closure of areas, and restricting access to off-trail areas.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Input from community members can be provided in multiple ways: online via the DOFAW website, via mail or in person at a DOFAW office, or at upcoming hearings. Comments are due by March 1, 2023.

Maui and Moloka‘i informational meetings schedule: 

Maui:  
In person: March 2, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Kahului Community Center, 275 Uhu Street, Kahului, HI 96732

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Moloka‘i:  
In person: Feb. 23, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Mitchell Pauole Community Center, 90 Ainoa Street, Kaunakakai, HI 96748

Online: Feb. 15, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. via Zoom
Meeting ID: 816 9683 3617; Passcode: QrVz0G 

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696833617?pwd=bnJwV2tObG9yTGhHNTI3MStxTm00Zz09

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Family Of Maui Firefighter Tre Evans Dumaran Confirms His Passing 2Maui Obituaries Week Ending Feb 6 2023 3Maui Dog Kennels Are Over Capacity Urgent Request Made For Sos Fosters 4Predator Proof Fence Installation Begins At Kanaha Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary 5Catching Up With Maui Grammy Winner Jason Baum 6Maui County Testifiers Passionate Over Freedom To Choose Birth Practitioner