(L to R) Nick Winfrey, MUW President; Angela Stewart, MUW; Daniel De Fries, Hawaiian Telcom.

Hawaiian Telcom ran their annual campaign with the employees contributing $2,843 and Hawaiian Telcom adding $10,500 to bring it to a total of $13,343 for Maui United Way’s 2022-2023 campaign.

These funds will target local needs around education, financial stability and health through vital programs offered throughout Maui County.

“Maui United Way is so appreciative and grateful to Hawaiian Telcom for their generosity and

support of Maui County’s entire community,” said Nicholas Winfrey, MUW president and CPO in a joint press release. “Nicholas went on to say “”Hawaiian Telcom is not only an outstanding corporate contributor, but they also encourage its employees on Maui to support the Maui United Way annual campaign.”

Maui United Way provides support for more than 28,000 services annually in Maui County. Organization leaders say they depend on the continued support of more than 300 local businesses and community members to address the community’s most vital needs.

“With each additional donation, MUW is one step closer to its goal in creating a better tomorrow,” according to the organization.

To learn more about Maui United Way, visit mauiunitedway.org.