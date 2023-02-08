Maui News

Mayor offers congratulations to pageant crown holders from Maui

February 8, 2023, 8:02 PM HST
Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr. (center) poses for a photo with Miss Hawaiʻi Teen USA Noelani DeNisi (left) and Miss Hawaiʻi USA Savannah Gankiewicz (right) after the presentation of certificates. PC: Gaylord Paul Garcia/County of Maui

Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr. presented a certificate of congratulations to Miss Hawaiʻi USA Savannah Gankiewicz and Miss Hawaiʻi Teen USA Noelani DeNisi on Wednesday morning at the Office of the Mayor. Both were crowned on Jan. 15, 2023, at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Mayor Bissen spoke about his own familyʻs proud journey during the reign of his sister Sheron Leihuanani Bissen as Miss Maui and Miss Hawaiʻi, and how the achievements of Savannah and Noelani bring great pride to their home island of Maui.

The two were honored in the presence of their family and friends.

Gankiewicz advances to the national Miss USA pageant this fall in Reno, Nevada. More here.

  • Miss Hawaiʻi USA Savannah Gankiewicz (left) and Miss Hawaiʻi Teen USA Noelani DeNisi (right) stand at the doorway to the Office of the Mayor. PC: Gaylord Paul Garcia/County of Maui
  • Miss Hawaiʻi Teen USA Noelani DeNisi poses for a photo with family, friends, and Mayor Bissen. PC: Gaylord Paul Garcia/County of Maui
  • Miss Hawaiʻi USA Savannah Gankiewicz displays her Certificate of Congratulations from Mayor Bissen while surrounded by family. PC: Gaylord Paul Garcia/County of Maui
  • Miss Hawaiʻi Teen USA Noelani DeNisi (left) and Miss Hawaiʻi USA Savannah Gankiewicz (right) share a moment together after receiving their Certificates of Congratulations from Mayor Bissen. PC: Gaylord Paul Garcia/County of Maui
  • Miss Hawaiʻi Teen USA Noelani DeNisi describes how winning the title has been a dream come true for her. PC: Gaylord Paul Garcia/County of Maui
  • Miss Hawaiʻi USA Savannah Gankiewicz shares a message of empowerment to women and girls everywhere by being courageous and practicing self-love. PC: Gaylord Paul Garcia/County of Maui
  • Miss Hawaiʻi Teen USA Noelani DeNisi receives a Certificate of Congratulations from Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. PC: Gaylord Paul Garcia/County of Maui
  • Miss Hawaiʻi USA Savannah Gankiewicz (left) and Miss Hawaiʻi Teen USA Noelani DeNisi (right) take a photo in front of the Office of the Mayor. PC: Gaylord Paul Garcia/County of Maui
  • Miss Hawaiʻi USA Savannah Gankiewicz receives a Certificate of Congratulations from Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. PC: Gaylord Paul Garcia/County of Maui

