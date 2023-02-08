Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr. (center) poses for a photo with Miss Hawaiʻi Teen USA Noelani DeNisi (left) and Miss Hawaiʻi USA Savannah Gankiewicz (right) after the presentation of certificates. PC: Gaylord Paul Garcia/County of Maui

Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr. presented a certificate of congratulations to Miss Hawaiʻi USA Savannah Gankiewicz and Miss Hawaiʻi Teen USA Noelani DeNisi on Wednesday morning at the Office of the Mayor. Both were crowned on Jan. 15, 2023, at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Mayor Bissen spoke about his own familyʻs proud journey during the reign of his sister Sheron Leihuanani Bissen as Miss Maui and Miss Hawaiʻi, and how the achievements of Savannah and Noelani bring great pride to their home island of Maui.

The two were honored in the presence of their family and friends.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Gankiewicz advances to the national Miss USA pageant this fall in Reno, Nevada. More here.

































