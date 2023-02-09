Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 8-12 6-8 6-8 West Facing 1-3 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 8-12 8-12 10-14 10-14

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 11:00 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 04:36 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 6:20 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 10:21 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 04:46 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:24 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 05:26 PM HST. Sunrise 6:59 AM HST. Sunset 6:21 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Large and rough conditions will continue through the weekend along east facing shores due to advisory level surf and strong easterly trade winds. Surf along exposed north facing shores will rise through the day today as a fresh north-northwest swell arrives. This swell will peak by tonight, then lower Friday into the weekend. A northwest swell will arrive by the end of the weekend, then peak early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to chest to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 30-35mph in the morning decreasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with W winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean with E winds 25-30mph.