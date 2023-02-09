Maui Surf Forecast for February 09, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|8-12
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|1-3
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|10-14
|10-14
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:20 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:21 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Large and rough conditions will continue through the weekend along east facing shores due to advisory level surf and strong easterly trade winds. Surf along exposed north facing shores will rise through the day today as a fresh north-northwest swell arrives. This swell will peak by tonight, then lower Friday into the weekend. A northwest swell will arrive by the end of the weekend, then peak early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to chest to shoulder high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 30-35mph in the morning decreasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with W winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean with E winds 25-30mph.
