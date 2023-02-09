Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 09, 2023

February 9, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
8-12
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
1-3
4-6
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
8-12
8-12
10-14
10-14 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 11:00 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 04:36 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:20 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 10:21 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 04:46 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 11:24 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 05:26 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:21 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Large and rough conditions will continue through the weekend along east facing shores due to advisory level surf and strong easterly trade winds. Surf along exposed north facing shores will rise through the day today as a fresh north-northwest swell arrives. This swell will peak by tonight, then lower Friday into the weekend. A northwest swell will arrive by the end of the weekend, then peak early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to chest high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to chest to shoulder high for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 30-35mph in the morning decreasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with W winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean with E winds 25-30mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Kihei Power Outage Leaves Parts Of South Maui In The Dark      2Former Maui Official Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Fraud Accepting Bribes      3Survey Resident Sentiment Toward Tourism Recovering After Prolonged Downturn      4Rate Increase Will Bring In 8 Million Per Year To Feed Hawaiʻis Keiki      5Growers Enlist International Company To Verify Origin Of Hawaiʻi Macadamia Nut Products      6Maui Entertainment Arts Community Feb 9 15