Maui Surf Forecast for February 10, 2023
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|5-7
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|10-15
|10-15
|10-15
|10-15
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 PM, then mostly
sunny. Numerous showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:21 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:21 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Large surf with rough conditions will continue through the weekend along east facing shores due to warning level surf and strong easterly trade winds. Surf along exposed north facing shores will lower today as a north-northwest swell eases. A northwest swell will arrive by the end of the weekend, then peak early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high ENE medium period swell in the morning builds to chest to head high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 30-35mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean with E winds 25-30mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com