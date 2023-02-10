Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 10, 2023

February 10, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
5-7
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
5-7
4-6
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
10-15
10-15
10-15
10-15 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 PM, then mostly

                            sunny. Numerous showers. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 11:24 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 05:26 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:21 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 10:55 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 04:59 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 11:52 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:21 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Large surf with rough conditions will continue through the weekend along east facing shores due to warning level surf and strong easterly trade winds. Surf along exposed north facing shores will lower today as a north-northwest swell eases. A northwest swell will arrive by the end of the weekend, then peak early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Chest to shoulder high ENE medium period swell in the morning builds to chest to head high for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 30-35mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean with E winds 25-30mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
