Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 5-7 1-3 1-3 West Facing 5-7 4-6 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 10-15 10-15 10-15 10-15

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 PM, then mostly

sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:24 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 05:26 PM HST. Sunrise 6:59 AM HST. Sunset 6:21 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 10:55 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 04:59 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:52 AM HST. Sunrise 6:59 AM HST. Sunset 6:21 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Large surf with rough conditions will continue through the weekend along east facing shores due to warning level surf and strong easterly trade winds. Surf along exposed north facing shores will lower today as a north-northwest swell eases. A northwest swell will arrive by the end of the weekend, then peak early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high ENE medium period swell in the morning builds to chest to head high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 30-35mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean with E winds 25-30mph.