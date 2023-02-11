Maui News

14 recruits graduate with new class as Adult Correctional Officers

February 11, 2023, 12:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

BCRC 22-04 class picture.

The Department of Public Safety welcomed a new class of adult correctional officers during a graduation ceremony at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. Fourteen recruits with the graduating class have completed basic training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state. 

Basic Corrections Recruit Class is an 11-week training that includes more than 400 hours of classroom time and physical training. Recruits learn standards of conduct, professionalism and ethics, report writing, interpersonal communications, maintaining security, crisis intervention, security threat groups (gangs), mental health, first aid, firearms and self-defense tactics.

The 14 have been assigned to the following jail and prison facilities:

  • Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center (4)
  • O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (4)
  • Hālawa Correctional Facility (3)
  • Women’s Community Correctional Center (2)
  • Maui Community Correctional Center (1)

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Welcome To Paia Do Not Feed The Hippies Road Sign Sparks Frustration For Some 2Prepare For Possible Power Outages Downed Lines Hawaiian Electric Warns 3Kῑhei Roundabout To Partially Open Feb 10 Full Completion Slated For Feb 24 4Hawaiʻi Department Of Health Announces First Pediatric Influenza Death Of The Season 5Aunty Barbara Is Retiring From Maui Mom And Pop Market Pukalani Superette After 57 Years 6Pacific Whale Foundation Announces 2023 Maui Whale Festival 2