BCRC 22-04 class picture.

The Department of Public Safety welcomed a new class of adult correctional officers during a graduation ceremony at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. Fourteen recruits with the graduating class have completed basic training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state.

Basic Corrections Recruit Class is an 11-week training that includes more than 400 hours of classroom time and physical training. Recruits learn standards of conduct, professionalism and ethics, report writing, interpersonal communications, maintaining security, crisis intervention, security threat groups (gangs), mental health, first aid, firearms and self-defense tactics.

The 14 have been assigned to the following jail and prison facilities:

Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center (4)

O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (4)

Hālawa Correctional Facility (3)

Women’s Community Correctional Center (2)

Maui Community Correctional Center (1)