Maui Surf Forecast for February 11, 2023
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|10-15
|10-15
|8-12
|8-12
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:21 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:22 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Large and rough surf will continue to affect east facing shores through the weekend, with only slight improvement expected early next week as the trade winds ease a bit over and upstream of the islands. A High Surf Warning remains posted through late this afternoon, which should lower to advisory levels tonight and Sunday. East shore surf will likely hold near or above advisory thresholds through late next week.
The current north swell will subside through the weekend. A long period northwest swell will build Sunday and peak Sunday night into Monday near or just below advisory levels along north and west facing shores. This swell will decline Monday night and Tuesday, with a new long period northwest swell building Wednesday, peaking below advisory levels Wednesday night into Thursday, then gradually lowering Thursday night into next weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high NNE wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This rotates more ENE and builds to stomach to shoulder high in the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 25-30mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 20-25mph.
