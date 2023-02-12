David Daly, director of Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, teaches a Core Four Business Planning Course at MEO in Wailuku in July. The second Core Four series of 2023 is set to begin on March 7. PC: MEO

The second Core Four Business Planning series of this year, offered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, begins March 7 at MEO in Kahului.

Core Four offers 24 hours of instruction on how to start, operate and grow a business and is perfect for those thinking of starting a business or in the early stages and in need of further direction, according to a news release.

Classes will be available in person and live via Zoom. The five-week series runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 7 to April 6.

The course cost is $75. Financial assistance is available.

Registration is required and can be done online at www.meoinc.org (go to Programs and Services, Business Development Center, Core Four). Enrollment forms also may be obtained at MEO Family Center in Wailuku weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A one-hour Core Four introductory meeting will be held at noon March 2 at the Maui County Business Resource Center at the Maui County Service Center, 110 Ala‘ihi St., Ste. 209, Kahului.

For more information, contact BDC Director David Daly at (808) 249-2990.

Core Four’s county funding comes through the County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development.