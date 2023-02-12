Maui Business

Learn how to start, operate and grow a business with Core Four course by MEO

February 12, 2023, 10:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

David Daly, director of Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, teaches a Core Four Business Planning Course at MEO in Wailuku in July. The second Core Four series of 2023 is set to begin on March 7. PC: MEO

The second Core Four Business Planning series of this year, offered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, begins March 7 at MEO in Kahului.

Core Four offers 24 hours of instruction on how to start, operate and grow a business and is perfect for those thinking of starting a business or in the early stages and in need of further direction, according to a news release.

Classes will be available in person and live via Zoom. The five-week series runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 7 to April 6.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The course cost is $75. Financial assistance is available.

Registration is required and can be done online at www.meoinc.org (go to Programs and Services, Business Development Center, Core Four). Enrollment forms also may be obtained at MEO Family Center in Wailuku weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A one-hour Core Four introductory meeting will be held at noon March 2 at the Maui County Business Resource Center at the Maui County Service Center, 110 Ala‘ihi St., Ste. 209, Kahului.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, contact BDC Director David Daly at (808) 249-2990.

Core Four’s county funding comes through the County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Khiara Henry Tip Proves Its Not Her Family Of Missing Maui Visitor Hasnt Been The Same 214 Recruits Graduate With New Class As Adult Correctional Officers 3Prepare For Possible Power Outages Downed Lines Hawaiian Electric Warns 4Alcohol Suspected As A Factor In Waiehu Crash Moped Operator In Critical Condition 5Maui Fashion Brand Pulelehua Blossoms Into New Brick And Mortar Boutique In Maui Mall 6Maui Health Names Interim Ceo