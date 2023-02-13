Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 6-8 6-8 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 8-12 8-12 7-10 7-10

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 01:26 PM HST. Sunrise 6:58 AM HST. Sunset 6:22 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Frequent showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 11:08 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 02:56 PM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 6:23 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Large and rough trade wind swell will continue along east facing shores through tonight, and the High Surf Advisory has been extended as a result. Surf will remain above seasonal levels Tuesday through late this week due to strong trades over and/or upstream of the islands. The greatest potential for a continuation of advisory level surf for east facing shores will be around Kauai and Oahu, potentially through late in the week.

A pair of northwest swells will give north shore surf a boost this week. The first swell will peak just below the advisory threshold today, then decline tonight and Tuesday. A second northwest swell will build on Wednesday, peak below advisory levels Thursday, and decline Friday. South facing shores will experience minimal surf this week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.