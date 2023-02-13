Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 13, 2023

February 13, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Heather Salanti

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
8-12
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
8-12
8-12
7-10
7-10 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 01:26 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:22 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Frequent showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 11:08 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 02:56 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:23 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Large and rough trade wind swell will continue along east facing shores through tonight, and the High Surf Advisory has been extended as a result. Surf will remain above seasonal levels Tuesday through late this week due to strong trades over and/or upstream of the islands. The greatest potential for a continuation of advisory level surf for east facing shores will be around Kauai and Oahu, potentially through late in the week. 


A pair of northwest swells will give north shore surf a boost this week. The first swell will peak just below the advisory threshold today, then decline tonight and Tuesday. A second northwest swell will build on Wednesday, peak below advisory levels Thursday, and decline Friday. South facing shores will experience minimal surf this week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
