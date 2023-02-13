Maui Surf Forecast for February 13, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|7-10
|7-10
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:22 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Frequent showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:23 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Large and rough trade wind swell will continue along east facing shores through tonight, and the High Surf Advisory has been extended as a result. Surf will remain above seasonal levels Tuesday through late this week due to strong trades over and/or upstream of the islands. The greatest potential for a continuation of advisory level surf for east facing shores will be around Kauai and Oahu, potentially through late in the week.
A pair of northwest swells will give north shore surf a boost this week. The first swell will peak just below the advisory threshold today, then decline tonight and Tuesday. A second northwest swell will build on Wednesday, peak below advisory levels Thursday, and decline Friday. South facing shores will experience minimal surf this week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
