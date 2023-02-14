The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course in Kahului has been chosen to host local qualifying for the US Open.

On Wednesday, April 26, hopefuls from around the state and the country will converge in Kahului in an attempt to earn a spot to compete with the world’s best golfers at this year’s US Open.

Golfers who advance through local qualifying at The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course will move on to final qualifying at one of 13 locations across the US, Canada and Japan where they will play for a chance to compete in a major championship.

Dunes at Maui Lani, Kahului, Maui.

The United States Golf Association today announced local and final qualifying sites for the 123rd US Open Championship. The US Open will be contested on The Los Angeles Calif. Country Club’s North Course for the first time from June 15-18, 2023.

Local qualifying, conducted over 18 holes at 109 sites in 44 US states and Canada, will take place between April 17-May 22. Those players who advance out of local qualifying will join a group of locally exempt players in final qualifying, which will be conducted over 36 holes. The final stage will be held in England (May 16), Japan (May 22) and Canada (June 5) as well as 10 US sites, one on May 22 and nine on June 5.

Online player registration for the 2023 US Open will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at champs.usga.org and will continue through Wednesday, April 12.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The US Open provides thousands of professional and amateur golfers with diverse backgrounds from around the world the opportunity to earn a place in the championship through local and final qualifying,” said USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer in a news release. “Allied Golf Associations in the United States, as well as groups in Europe, Canada and Japan, work together to provide an avenue to The Los Angeles Country Club, where the world’s greatest players will compete for our national championship.”

The USGA accepted 9,265 entries for the 2022 championship at The Country Club, in Brookline, Mass. The record of 10,127 entries was established for the 2014 championship on Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 2, in the Village of Pinehurst, N.C.

Illini Country Club, in Springfield, Ill., will hold a US Open qualifier for the 44th consecutive year in which qualifying has been conducted. Riverton (Wyo.) Country Club and Ironwood Country Club, in Palm Desert, Calif., will host local qualifying for the 25th and 22nd year, respectively. Collindale Golf Course, in Fort Collins, Colo., has been a host site since 2003.

To be eligible, a player must have a Handicap Index® not exceeding 1.4, or be a professional. There are 14 local qualifying sites in California, the most of any state. Florida will host 13 local qualifiers.

The final qualifying venues in Columbus, Ohio; Dallas, Texas; and Summit, N.J., will use two courses. In Columbus, Brookside Golf and Country Club and The Lakes Golf and Country Club will combine to host final qualifying for the 16th time since 1993. Denny McCarthy, who tied for seventh, was among 10 players from the Columbus qualifier who made the 36-hole cut at The Country Club in last year’s US Open. Canoe Brook Country Club, with its North and South Courses, will serve as a final site for the 18th time since 1980. Bent Tree Country Club and Northwood Club, which co-hosted in 2019, will host the Dallas qualifier for the second time.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Woodmont Country Club, in Rockville, Md., will host final qualifying for the 35th time in the last 37 years, with only the North Course used for the ninth consecutive time. Springfield Country Club in Ohio will host final qualifying for the 14th time. Hawks Ridge Golf Club, in Ball Ground, Ga., and Tacoma Country and Golf Club will be final qualifying venues for the eighth and sixth times, respectively.

US Open final qualifying returns to the state of North Carolina for the first time since 1979 when Old Chatham Golf Club, in Durham, serves as a site. Hillcrest Country Club, 3 miles from The Los Angeles C.C., and Pine Tree Golf Club, in Boynton Beach, Fla., will join Old Chatham as first-time qualifying sites.

Walton Heath Golf Club, in Surrey, England, was a site when international qualifying began in 2005. Both of its courses were also designed by W. Herbert Fowler, the original architect of the North Course at The Los Angeles C.C. Following a three-year hiatus due to travel restrictions the club will host a final qualifier for the 15th time on its Old and New Courses. Ibaraki Golf Club’s West Course, in Osaka Prefecture, Japan, joins Lambton Golf and Country Club, in Toronto, Canada, as international sites. Ibaraki also hosted in 2008 and 2011.

Ken Venturi (1964) and Orville Moody (1969) are the only players to win the US Open after qualifying through both local and final stages. Gene Littler (1961), Julius Boros (1963), Jerry Pate (1976), Steve Jones (1996), Michael Campbell (2005) and Lucas Glover (2009) won after advancing through final qualifying.

Several US Open champions have advanced to the championship through both local and final qualifying at some point in their careers, including Glover, David Graham, Lou Graham, Hale Irwin, Tony Jacklin, Lee Janzen, Tom Kite, Johnny Miller, Corey Pavin, Curtis Strange, Lee Trevino, Gary Woodland and Fuzzy Zoeller.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The US Open returns to Los Angeles for the first time in 75 years. In 1948, Ben Hogan won the first of his four US Opens with a 72-hole score of 276 (8 under par), two strokes better than Jimmy Demaret, at The Riviera Country Club, in Pacific Palisades.

2023 U.S. Open Championship Local Qualifying Sites* (109)

Monday, April 17 (1)

The Clubs of Kingwood (Deerwood Course), Kingwood, Texas

Wednesday, April 19 (1)

Charlotte (N.C.) C.C.

Monday, April 24 (10)

La Purisima G.C., Lompoc, Calif.

Del Rio C.C., Modesto, Calif.

Shorehaven G.C., Norwalk, Conn.

Coral Ridge C.C., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Rocky Bayou C.C., Niceville, Fla.

Marietta C.C., Kennesaw, Ga.

Cantigny G.C. (Woodside/Lakeside Courses), Wheaton, Ill.

The Territory G. & C.C., Duncan, Okla.

Fox Den C.C., Knoxville, Tenn.

Parkersburg C.C., Vienna, W.Va.

Tuesday, April 25 (4)

The Hawthorns G.& C.C., Fishers, Ind.

New Mexico State University G.C., Las Cruces, N.M.

Old Fort G.C., Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Loomis Trail Golf Course, Blaine, Wash.

Wednesday, April 26 (3)

The Dunes at Maui Lani G.C., Kahului, Hawaiʻi

CasaBlanca G.C., Mesquite, Nev.

River Landing G.C. (River Course), Wallace, N.C.

Thursday, April 27 (3)

The Cape Club of Palm City, Palm City, Fla.

C.C. of York, York, Pa.

Columbia C.C. (Ridgewood/Tall Pines Courses), Blythewood, S.C.

Sunday, April 30 (1)

Tamahka Trails G.C., Marksville, La.

Monday, May 1 (16)

Tucson (Ariz.) C.C.

Indian Ridge C.C. (Grove Course), Palm Desert, Calif.

The Fountaingrove Club, Santa Rosa, Calif.

Cherry Hill Club, Ridgeway, Ontario, Canada

Wellington National G.C., West Palm Beach, Fla.

Eagle’s Landing C.C., Stockbridge, Ga.

South Bend (Ind.) C.C.

Glen Oaks C.C., West Des Moines, Iowa

Muskegon (Mich.) C.C.

TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

Oakwood C.C., Kansas City, Mo.

Medford Village C.C., Medford, N.J.

Colonial Springs G.C., East Farmingdale, N.Y.

Scioto Reserve C.C., Powell, Ohio

The C.C. of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Wine Valley G.C., Walla Walla, Wash.

Tuesday, May 2 (9)

Ak-Chin Southern Dunes G.C., Maricopa, Ariz.

Andalusia C.C., La Quinta, Calif.

Crystalaire C.C., Llano, Calif.

The Club at Ruby Hill, Pleasanton, Calif.

Collindale G.C., Fort Collins, Colo.

Hamilton Farm G.C., Gladstone, N.J.

Cold Spring C.C., Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y.

UNM Championship G.C., Albuquerque, N.M.

Bishops Bay C.C., Middleton, Wis.

Wednesday, May 3 (7)

The Preserve G.C., Carmel, Calif.

Arroyo Trabuco G.C., Mission Viejo, Calif.

Lakewood Ranch (Fla.) G. & C.C. (King’s Dunes Course)

Lebaron Hills C.C., Lakeville, Mass.

Plum Hollow C.C., Southfield, Mich.

Westfield C.C. (North Course), Westfield Center, Ohio

Odessa (Texas) C.C. (Old Course)

Thursday, May 4 (5)

Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Silver Lakes (Backbreaker/Heartbreaker Courses), Glencoe, Ala.

The Grand G.C., San Diego, Calif.

Lexington C.C., Fort Myers, Fla.

The Club at P.B. Dye, Ijamsville, Md.

The University of Texas G.C., Austin, Texas

Monday, May 8 (9)

Classic Club, Palm Desert, Calif.

Kensington G. & C.C., Naples, Fla.

Marsh Creek G.C., St. Augustine, Fla.

Illini C.C., Springfield, Ill.

Somerby G.C., Byron, Minn.

The Links at Greystone, Walworth, N.Y.

Pinewild C.C. (Magnolia Course), Pinehurst, N.C.

Highland Meadows G.C., Sylvania, Ohio

Secession G.C., Beaufort, S.C.

Tuesday, May 9 (7)

Ironwood C.C. (South Course), Palm Desert, Calif.

The Broadlands Golf Course, Broomfield, Colo.

The Club at Eaglebrooke, Lakeland, Fla.

Stonewall Orchard G.C., Grayslake, Ill.

Orchards G.C., South Hadley, Mass.

Missoula (Mont.) C.C.

Squaw Creek Golf Course, Willow Park, Texas

Wednesday, May 10 (6)

Mark Bostick Golf Course at University of Florida, Gainesville, Fla.

Indian River Club, Vero Beach, Fla.

Wichita (Kan.) C.C.

Omaha (Neb.) C.C.

Talking Stick G.C. (O’odham Course), Scottsdale, Ariz.

Riverton (Wyo.) C.C.

Thursday, May 11 (4)

Walnut Creek Golf Preserve, Westminster, Colo.

Hillendale C.C., Phoenix, Md.

Paramount C.C., New City, N.Y.

Rolling Green G.C., Springfield, Pa.

Monday, May 15 (16)

Phoenix (Ariz.) C.C.

TPC Stonebrae C.C., Hayward, Calif.

Brentwood C.C., Los Angeles, Calif.

Shingle Creek G.C., Orlando, Fla.

Hoakalei C.C., Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Falcon Crest G.C., Kuna, Idaho

Gateway National G.L., Madison, Ill.

Somersett G.& C.C., Reno, Nev.

White Beeches G. & C.C., Haworth, N.J.

The C.C. of Troy (N.Y.)

Coldstream C.C., Cincinnati, Ohio

Oswego Lake C.C., Lake Oswego, Ore.

Huntsville G.C., Dallas, Pa.

The Club at Nevillewood, Presto, Pa.

Rockwall (Texas) Golf & Athletic Club

The Club at Sonterra (North Course), San Antonio, Texas

Oakridge C.C., Farmington, Utah

Tuesday, May 16 (4)

Hot Springs C.C. (Arlington Course), Hot Springs, Ark.

The Club at Olde Stone, Bowling Green, Ky.

Kirkbrae C.C., Lincoln, R.I.

Keswick Hall (Full Cry Course), Keswick, Va.

Monday, May 22 (1)

Palmer (Alaska) Golf Course

*one Florida site is TBD

2023 U.S. Open Final Qualifying Sites (13)

International (3)

Tuesday, May 16

Europe – Walton Heath Golf Club (New and Old Courses), Surrey, England

Monday, May 22

Asia – Ibaraki Golf Club (West Course), Osaka Prefecture, Japan

Monday, June 5

Canada – Lambton Golf & Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

United States (10)

Monday, May 22

Bent Tree Country Club & Northwood Club, Dallas, Texas

Monday, June 5