For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Feb. 16-22, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Makawao-Kula-Paia, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Evening with humorist David Sedaris, Thursday

Humorist David Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, following the release of his newest book Happy Go Lucky. He performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theatre Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m. Sedaris, a regular contributor on National Public Radio, is the author of the bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim. This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

John Craigie

John Craigie, Thursday

American singer-songwriter John Craigie performs with special guest Desert Hollow at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s McCoy Theatre Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Craigie, a California native, has a sharp wit and a haunting folksy sound that blends humorous story-telling with rustic soulful American song-writing. His songs have been described as “some sort of magical Mitch Hedberg/John Prine hybrid at times.”

Rolling Stone magazine notes that his “songs bridge a Sixties and Seventies songwriter vibe with the laid-back cool of Jack Johnson.” Along the way, he’s generated over 40 million total streams and counting, speaking to his unassuming impact. For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Tamua Tuinei

Comedian Tumua entertains Friday

Comedian Tumua Tuinei takes his “Not Even Joking Tour 2023” to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theatre Friday, Feb. 17, with showtimes at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Opening the show is Jose Dynamite.

Tumua is one of Hawaii’s top and hottest comics. He has a huge following on social media with over 400,000 followers combined and his local skits and stand-up bits are very well known and popular in the islands. Tumua’s comic inspiration comes from his local family and the hilarious situations that he experiences on a daily basis. He sold out his show in February. Check out his Dating Advice. For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Cellist Steven Isserlis and pianist Connie Shih perform Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Shih, Isserlis perform Saturday

International cellist Steven Isserlis and pianist Connie Shih perform at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 5:30 p.m.

Isserlis appears regularly with the world’s leading orchestras, including the Berlin Philharmonic, London Philharmonic, and National Symphony Orchestra Washington. Shih is considered one of Canada’s most outstanding artists.

The musical program for the concert is to include: Bach: Gamba Sonata No. 1 G Major, BWV 1027; Boccherini: Sonata in F Major, G.9; Brahms: Sonata No. 1 in E Minor, Op. 38; Mendelssohn Variations Concertantes in D Major, Op. 17; and Moscheles Sonata No. 2 in E Major, Op. 121 (1851). Program is subject to change. Here’s an interview with Isserlis at the Library Of Congress.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

ʻIke Kanaka exhibition, free

An invitational exhibit ʻIke Kanaka, featuring 10 contemporary Kanaka ‘Oiwi artists will be on display at the Schaefer International Gallery through March 18. Admission is free. It’s a bi-lingual exhibit integrated with olelo Hawaii. Participating artists include Bernice Akamine, Kalai Blakemore, Hoaka Delos Reyes, Solomon Enos, Pohaku Kaho’ohanohano, Lehuauakea, Kawika Lum-Nelmida, Meleanna Aluli Meyer, Aulii Mitchell, and Cory Kamehanaokala Holt Taum. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is also open until 7:30 p.m. for select Castle Theatre and Yokouchi Pavilion shows. For more information, go to mauiarts.org.

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Feb. 18, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

The ‘ukulele-powered, jam band performs at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday. The high energy group has frequently performed to sold-out audiences on Maui.

Kanekoa performs Saturday

The ʻukulele-powered, jam rock band Kanekoa performs at a pavilion beach chair concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. The band performs a wide range of songs from traditional Hawaii to eighties pop. Bill Kreutzman of the Grateful Dead calls Kanekoa “The Hawaiian Grateful Dead.” For more information, including tickets, go to the mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Maui Blues & Co., Saturday

Maui Blues & Co. performs at the Maui Coffee Attic’s downstair lounge on Friday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. The band includes group members who formed in 2012 and opened for several notable entertainers including Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite. The group includes Gary Chadwick on blues harp and vocals, Rick Matinelli on bass and vocals, and Jamie Somera on percussions. Joining them is special guest Michael Elam on keyboards. For more information including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Latin night dancing, Thursday

Julia and Rizca conduct dance classes to Latin music at The Empanada Lady restaurant and lounge Thursday, Feb. 16, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., followed by a bachata and salsa social from 8:30 to 11 p.m. For more information, including reservations, call 808-868-4544.

Leo Kani, Friday

Leo Kani performs Hawaiian music and more at The Empanada Lady Restaurant & Lounge at 2119 West Vineyard Street Friday, Feb. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. Band members include Kane Kamaunu, Danny Kapoi, Kawika Sasada, and Kawika Ching. There’s a dance floor. For more information, including reservations, call 808-868-4544.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee, Chris Dack, and Mike Freedom sing originals as well as Beatles and other covers. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Adaptations Dance Theatre presents a three short dance pieces at Imua Discovery Garden at 2471 Main Street Saturday.

Dance performance, Saturday

Adaptations Dance Theater presents “Flamingos, Starlings, & O’opu,” a sensory-friendly performance at the Imua Discovery Garden at 2471 Main Street Saturday, Feb. 18, at 4 p.m. This outdoor performance is designed to be inclusive and welcoming to children with sensory sensitivities and their families. The performance consists of three, short dance vignettes that explore the beauty and diversity of the natural world through movement and storytelling. Modern dance performances and interactive talk-backs provide the audience the opportunity to connect with the dancers, learn about the inspiration behind the dance pieces, and practice short movement phrases like the ones they see on stage. The program runs for 45 minutes. Links to dancers’ biographies may be found at our.show/sensory-friendly-adt. Tickets may be purchased online or on the day of the event by cash or Venmo @ADT-Maui upon arrival.

Jazz night, Saturday

The Toby Couture Trio performs at Jazz Night at The Empanada Lady Saturday, Feb. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. The restaurant at 2119 Vineyard Street has a dance floor. For more information including reservations, go to eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

Kikakila with Geri Valdriz, Monday

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs with his band Kikakila at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. The performance is free. Valdriz’s website is gerivaldriz.com For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Grimes, Stusser, March 10

Steve Susser from Seattle joins Maui guitarist and luthier Steve Grimes for a show at the Maui Coffee Attic on March 10, Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m. “It’ll be our first gig on Maui since the One Grand party just before everything locked down in March 2020,” Grimes said.

“It’s always a great time playing with Steve Stusser…” Here’s a link to Grimes’ song “After the Rain.” For more information, including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com.

Bailey House tours

The Bailey House Museum’s Hale Hoike’oke featuring exhibits is open from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It includes a gift shop at 2375A Main Street is on the site of the residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, and is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. The museum contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Parking is at the ʻĪao Congregational Church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

KĪHEI

Fast Freddy’s Blues Showcase, Friday

Coming up fast is Fast Freddy and the Blue Lava Blues Band at ProArts Playhouse Friday, Feb. 17, Friday, at 7:30 p.m. Guests include Josie Music Awards nominee Dorothy Betz and harmonica virtuoso King Jimi Lee. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Gilliom & Esquire

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom performs with ukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Feb. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom has performed to sold out houses in his one-man play White Hawaiian at the ProArts Playhouse and also as the lead in the Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Iao Theatre. Esquire is the ukulele virtuoso in the touring band Kanekoa. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or naluskihei.com.

Anthony Pfluke, Friday

Anthony Pfluke performs Hawaiian music at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Friday, Feb. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. Pfluke sings and performs original and traditional Hawaiian tunes. For more information, go to anthonypfluke.com or naluskihei.com

Steve Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Feb. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Feb. 17, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Benefit features Jimmy Vivino

Guitarist-singer Jimmy Vivino, the music director for the Conan O’Brien Show, performs for a benefit for music and the arts program at the Kihei Charter School Courtyard at 650 Lipoa Parkway Saturday, Feb. 18. Doors open at 5 p.m. Other performers include The Timeline Band, Long Tall Deb and Colin John, and singer Sheryl Renee with George Tavy on keyboards, Howie Rentzer on drums and Joy Molina on bass. The event is sponsored by the South Maui Learning Ohana and Arts Education for Children Group/Jazz Maui. For more information, go to jazzmaui.org and altitudedeck.com

Danyel Alana at Nalu’s Saturday

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Saturday, Feb. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Mark Johnstone

Live jazz, Saturday night

Singer-pianist Mark Johnstone and bassist Marcus Johnson perform at “Ekolu Kitchen1279” at Azeka Plaza Saturday, Feb. 18, from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information, call 808-793-3333.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Saturday, Feb. 18, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Tom Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Teri Garrison

Teri Garrison, special guest

Teri Garrison is the special guest with bassist Don Lopez and Kaulana Kanekoa at Nalu’s South Shore Grill at the Azeka Place Shopping Center Sunday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. Garrison has performed and toured with Willie Nelson, and Lopez and Kanekoa are a part of the touring ukulele group known as Kanekoa. For more information, go to naluskihei.com.

Blue Diamond Trio, Sunday

The Blue Diamond Trio with Gordon S. on saxophone along with a keyboardist and a drummer performs at Diamonds Bar & Grill Sunday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. till noon. Breakfast is served. The restaurant is located at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. For more information, call 808-874-9299.

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Singer Aaron Boothe perform at the Tiki Lounge Sunday, Feb. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. Booth, a singer-songwriter, performs rock and neo-soul. DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. till 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond at Tikis, Maui Brews

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Feb. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Maui Brew Company Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Crafts gift fair, Wednesday

The Kīhei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair takes place on the corner of Keonekai and South Kīhei Road Wednesdays, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

Jamie Gallo

Jamie Gallo at Maui Coast, Tikis

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the Maui Coast Hotel on Monday, Feb. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. and at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go Jamie Gallo Music on Facebook.com or MauiCoastHotel.com or SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-644

Thelonius Monk tribute

Coming up soon are two back-to-back productions about jazz great Thelonius Sphere Monk take place at ProArts Playhouse on the weekend of Feb. 24-25, Friday and Saturday. Pianist Tommy James plays “Mostly Monk” on Feb. 24, Friday, at 7:30 p.m. Award-wining actor Rome Neal portrays legendary jazz player in a one-man play Saturday, Feb. 25, Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. The New York Jazz Report said, “Don’t miss this show. It’s a must-see.” For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.org or call 808-463-6550.

LAHAINA

Jazz Maui presents a Dixieland band Sunday in Lahaina.

Lahaina jazz benefit, Sunday

A five-piece Dixieland band performs at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory Sunday, Feb. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. The sunset jazz series’ proceeds partially go to Jazz Maui’s music education program. The band includes Lorin Tilley on banjo, Paul January on trumpet, Michael Guzalek on clarinet, Jimmy C. on drums, and Colton Rafanan on tuba. For more information including tickets, go to jazzmaui.org.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Halekava at 602 Front Street Thursday, Feb. 16, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Uyetake at Kimo’s Thursday, Tuesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, Feb. 16, and Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. The multi-talented Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. For more information, go to bennyuyetake.net.

Lia Live, Friday

Lia Live performs reggae with a rock attitude at Halekava Friday, Feb. 17, from 8 to 10 p.m. Her website is lialivehi.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Pfluke, Saturday

Anthony Pfluke performs Hawaiian music at Fleetwood’s at Saturday, Feb. 18, at noon. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or check out Anthony’s new CD at anthonypfluke.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Gretchen Rhodes

Gretchen Rhodes, Sunday

Gretchen Rhodes performs with the band The Pool Party at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Feb. 19, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Rhodes performs soulful blues and rock and has toured with founding members of Traffic and Dave Mason. Her website is gretchenrhodesmusic.com. On a separate stage at the same time, Jason Arcilla performs reggae & blues and island rock influenced music. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday. Pamela Sukham is the featured guest artist.

Louise Lambert at Sargent’s

Pianist Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry nightly Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Pamela Sukham – “The Color Of Compassion.” For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com

Levi Poasa, Monday

Levi Poasa performs acoustic, rock, pop, folk and blues at Fleetwood’s Monday, Feb. 20, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Paul West, Tuesday

Paul West performs at Fleetwood’s Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. West, who grew up in Texas and grew up in Central California, performs with musical influences from Johnny Cash to Neil Young and Tom Petty. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

The House Shakers, O’Leary Wednesday

The House Shakers with Grammy bassist-singer Lenny Castellanos perform classic rock and blues at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. On a separate stage, singer-pianist Rose O’Leary performs a solo act singing pop, rock, and rhythm and blues at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org.

Lahaina Art Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, feather art, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free Polynesian cultural show with hula takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Feb. 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Eric Gilliom, Vince Esquire Tuesday

The multi-talented Eric Gilliom and ukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Gilliom is a member of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or fridasmaui.com.

Free hula lesson, Tuesday

Free hula lessons for all ages takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com.

Coconut weaving, Wednesday

A free lesson in coconut weaving is offered for free at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Danyel Alana

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs Sunday, Feb. 19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali. She also performs Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 21 and 22, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls and guitarist Josh Emmanuel entertain at Java Jazz Saturday, Feb. 18, and Monday, Feb. 20, both from 7 to 10 p.m. They perform jazz and gypsy music. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Alika Nako’oka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali Saturday, Feb. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com.

Whales conference starts Friday

The nonprofit Whales Trust is presenting the 17th Annual Whale Tales at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua Friday, Feb. 17. Registration is require to attend the scientific conference.

Join leading scientists, photographers, filmmakers, and conservationists Feb, 17-20, 2023, to learn the latest in whale research and conservation. Whale Tales is both an educational event that bridges the information gap between scientists working in the field and the public and a means to raise funds to support whale research in Hawaiʻi. All proceeds from the Whale Tales event are distributed to selected organizations and students to support whale research in Hawaiʻi through the Whale Tales Beneficiaries Program. For more information, go to whaletales.org or call 808-572-5700.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Kawika Kahiapo performs Wednesday

Slack key guitarist-singer Kawika Kahiapo performs with George Kahumoku and his Ohana at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort’s Pavilion Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Kahiapo has several albums, including “Slack Key Praise,” “Ku’u ‘Āina Aloha” and “Kawaiola: Living Water.” For more information on Kahiapo, go to kawikakahiapo.net The Ohana band includes Peter D and Max Angel who accent the show with their ukulele talents. Sterling & JJ jump into the lively jam session at the finale. And the lovely Wainani dances hula. For more information including tickets, go to slackkeyshow.com.

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, Feb. 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. Her website is danyelalana.com For more information, go to Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

George Kahumoku on tour

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku is on a U.S. continent tour with Herb Ohta Jr. and Sonny Lim from Feb. 22 through March 16, 2023. The trio performs at Club Passim in Cambridge, Massachusetts Sunday, Feb. 19, and at The Barn at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia on Feb. 23, Thursday, the Cutting Room in New York City on Feb. 24, Friday, and at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Chatham, New Jersey on Feb. 25 in New Jersey. For more information, go to Kahumoku.com.

MĀʻALAEA

Hot Country, Friday

Da Playground Maui presents “Hot Country Nights” Friday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m. The music is by DJ Mash-Up Mike. For more information, including tickets, go to da playgroundmaui.com Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Mardi Gras night, Saturday

Mardi Gras night takes place at da Playground Maui Saturday, Feb. 17, starting 9 p.m. The first 80 will receive free masks. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

MAKAWAO-KULA-PĀʻIA

Latin Nights at Heritage Hall, Friday

Salsa and bachata lessons begin at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Ave. in Pāʻia Friday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m., before the band of Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo perform at a dance at 8:30 p.m. Tio Eduardo’s Tasty Tacos is back. Bring your own beverages, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. The hall has good ventilation and room for dancing as well as seating. For more information, including changes in the schedule, go to www.drnat.com.

Jason Arcilla

Free live music at The Point Café

Jason Arcilla performs island style music at The Point Cafe’ at Ocean Vodka Thursday and Friday, Feb. 16-17. All performances are from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Na Hoku Hanohano winner Kevin Brown, a slack key master, performs at Saturday, Feb. 18, and Chayce Tancayo sings and plays the ukulele and guitar Sunday, Feb. 19.

On Monday, Feb. 20, ukulele master and Nā Hōkū nominee CJ Boom Helekahi performs along with a hula performance. Pianist-singer Mark Johnstone, part of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band, performs jazz, blues and rock Tuesday, Feb. 21, and Randall Rospond sings rock, blues and country Wednesday, Feb. 22. The free performances are presented by Mokulele Airlines, HawaiiOnTV.com, and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival.

Hui Noʻeau exhibit ends Friday

The 2023 Annual Juried Exhibition continues at the Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center, ending Friday, Feb. 17. With no theme, this exhibition recognizes local artists in all media. Regular hours for visiting the Center, including the exhibit, are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A video providing a virtual online walk-through of the exhibit is available at the website The juror for the exhibit is Rosina Potter, executive director of Hawai’i Contemporary. The exhibition sponsors are Doug and Medeline Callahan, Susan O’Shaughnessy and Bryan Luther, and Carolyn Schaefer. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 0 for the front desk.

Upcountry Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Feb. 18, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

Hui No’eau gifts

Gift items are on sale at the gift shop at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center. The Hui Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Mardi Gras, Feb. 21 & 24

Mulligans On the Blue is having multiple Mardi Gras celebrations – the first on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 7 to 9 p.m. with music by Soul Kitchen. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at soulkitchenmaui.com.

The second party takes place Saturday, Feb. 24, when Blues Bear Hawaii presents “Mardi Gras ‘2023,” featuring C.J. Chenier and The Red Hot Louisiana Band. The band performs a mix of Zydeco, Creole, Funk, Blues and Rhythm & Blues. As C.J. says, “You can’t sit down. This will be a too much fun” party. A portion of the proceeds to benefits Manao Radio. There will be Cajun food as well.

The opening the show is Tempa & Naor Project with Willy Wainwright from 5 to 6 p.m., playing eclectic soul folk music seasons with acoustic New Orleans flavor. The show starts at 7 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to http://www.bluesbearhawaii.com or call 808-896-4845 or go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Weekend at Mulligans

Tempa Singer, The Naor Project, and violinist Willie Wainwright entertain at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday, Feb. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday is dedicated to watching the Super Bowl. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Feb. 16, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Feb. 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Angela and Phil Benoit

Benoits’ jazz, Sunday

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at Pita Paradise Sunday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m. The couple sing jazz, pop, and Broadway show tunes. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or pitaparadisehawaii.com.

