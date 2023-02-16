Application Open for Free Massage Therapy Program at UH Maui College

Applications are being accepted for the 2023-2034 Kealahoʻimai Massage Therapy Program offered through University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Continuing Education. This free training is sponsored by Hui No Ke Ola Pono’s Kealahoʻimai program, which promotes Native Hawaiian workforce development in the healthcare and wellness industries. Grant funding covers the full cost of instruction, textbooks, supplies, uniforms, and licensing exam fees for participants.

As part of the program’s third massage therapy cohort, participants will undergo 587 hours of in-person coursework over 14 months from April 24, 2023 to June 29, 2024. Classes will be held on-campus on Monday & Wednesday evenings at 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays mornings at 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Curriculum will cover massage theory and demonstration, human anatomy and physiology, assessment and clinical reasoning skills, practical training introducing participants to a variety of massage modalities, and a student massage clinic open to the public. Upon graduating, participants will take the State of Hawaiʻi massage therapist licensing exam.

In order to qualify for the program, applicants must be age 18 and older, reside on Maui, have an interest in a career as a licensed massage therapist, and complete the college’s health clearances. Selection is competitive and based on an online application, two reference letters, and interview. Applications are considered on a rolling basis and will close on April 3 as the final deadline.

Further information on the program and how to apply can be found at www.hnkop.org/kealahoimai

