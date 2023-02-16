Maui News

Application open for free Massage Therapy Program at UH Maui College

February 16, 2023, 10:49 AM HST
* Updated February 16, 11:01 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Application Open for Free Massage Therapy Program at UH Maui College

Applications are being accepted for the 2023-2034 Kealahoʻimai Massage Therapy Program offered through University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Continuing Education. This free training is sponsored by Hui No Ke Ola Pono’s Kealahoʻimai program, which promotes Native Hawaiian workforce development in the healthcare and wellness industries. Grant funding covers the full cost of instruction, textbooks, supplies, uniforms, and licensing exam fees for participants.

As part of the program’s third massage therapy cohort, participants will undergo 587 hours of in-person coursework over 14 months from April 24, 2023 to June 29, 2024. Classes will be held on-campus on Monday & Wednesday evenings at 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays mornings at 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 

Curriculum will cover massage theory and demonstration, human anatomy and physiology, assessment and clinical reasoning skills, practical training introducing participants to a variety of massage modalities, and a student massage clinic open to the public. Upon graduating, participants will take the State of Hawaiʻi massage therapist licensing exam.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In order to qualify for the program, applicants must be age 18 and older, reside on Maui, have an interest in a career as a licensed massage therapist, and complete the college’s health clearances. Selection is competitive and based on an online application, two reference letters, and interview. Applications are considered on a rolling basis and will close on April 3 as the final deadline.

Further information on the program and how to apply can be found at www.hnkop.org/kealahoimai

Application Open for Free Massage Therapy Program at UH Maui College

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kona Low Expected To Bring Widespread Heavy Rain To Maui County 2Flood Watch Issued Thursday Morning To Saturday Afternoon As Kona Low Approaches 3Space Force Retains Maxwell As Cultural Advisor Following 700 Gallon Fuel Spill At Haleakala 4Paltin To Administration Set Up Homeowners Assistance Program Before Federal Money Lost 5Hawaiʻi M4 8 Valentines Day Earthquake Was Part Of Ongoing Seismic Swarm 6The Dunes At Maui Lani Golf Course To Host Us Open Local Qualifying