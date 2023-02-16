Maui Electric storm response. FILE Dec. 2021

Hawaiian Electric is urging customers to prepare for potential impacts from an approaching kona low storm system.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the entire state of Hawai‘i from Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon. The forecast calls for widespread heavy rainfall and flash flooding starting Thursday on Hawai‘i Island and then spreading to rest of the state Thursday evening and Friday.

The company reports that crews are prepared to respond to storm-related outages, but advises that in some areas, power restoration may be delayed due to accessibility issues caused by fallen trees, debris or flooding.

The company offers these tips to help customers prepare for potential extended outages:

Gather emergency supplies, such as a battery-powered radio, flashlights, lanterns and batteries. Be prepared to monitor communications over emergency broadcast radio stations.

Store enough water, non-perishable food, medicine and personal hygiene supplies for your family members and pets to last at least 14 days.

Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electric appliances and equipment during a storm or a power outage. When power comes back and is stable, plug in the equipment one at a time.

Shut off your electricity at the main breaker or switch if you need to evacuate.

Consider having a backup generator if you are dependent on an electrically powered life support system. Or, make plans to go to an alternate location where electricity will be available. Be prepared to take your medical equipment and medications with you.

If your business or residence is equipped with a backup generator, learn how to properly operate the device to avoid causing damage or injury.

Prepare a list of emergency contacts including phone numbers for insurance agents, vendors, physicians, or any other important individuals.

If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and dangerous. Stay away from downed power lines – at least 30 feet or more (at least two car lengths).

Hawaiian Electric trouble lines are available to customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Maui: 808-871-7777

Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i: 1-877-871-8461

Hawai‘i Island: 808-969-6666

O‘ahu: 1-855-304-1212

Hawaiian Electric will update the public regarding outages via its Twitter feed and mobile app.