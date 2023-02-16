The MacGillivray Freeman film “Humpback Whales” is an extraordinary journey into the mysterious world of one of nature’s most awe-inspiring marine mammals.

Lahaina Restoration Foundation announced that the movie Humpback Whales which was cancelled last week due to forecasted high winds, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at a new location – the Old Lahaina Prison.

All future free, monthly “Movies in the Park”, now called “Movies at the Old Prison” will be held at the Old Lahaina Prison on the last Saturday of every month.

Humpback Whales is a MacGillivray Freeman film presented by Pacific Life. Narrated by two-time Golden Globe® nominee Ewan McGregor, Humpback Whales is an extraordinary journey into the mysterious world of one of nature’s most awe-inspiring marine mammals. Set in the spectacular waters of Alaska, Hawaiʻi and the remote islands of Tonga, this ocean adventure offers audiences an up-close look at how these whales communicate, sing, feed, play and take care of their young.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Captured for the first time with IMAX® 3D cameras, and found in every ocean on earth, humpbacks were nearly driven to extinction 50 years ago, but today are making a slow but remarkable recovery.

Join a team of researchers as they unlock the secrets of the humpback and find out why humpbacks are the most acrobatic of all whales, why they sing their haunting songs, and why these intelligent, 55-foot, 50-ton animals migrate up to 10,000 miles round-trip every year.

Seating is on the lawn. Attendees are encouraged to bring mats, blankets, or low-back beach chairs. Attendees may bring their own drinks and snacks. Please, no alcohol, tobacco products or pets.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The next “Movie at the Old Prison” will be on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. This presentation will include the short film “Hawaiian Soul” which tells the story of Hawaiian activist, George Helm, as well as archival footage of Helm playing music and a 30 min. documentary on Helm produced by the Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana. Representatives from the production will lead opening remarks as well as a closing question and answer session. The public is invited to attend.

February’s free, family friendly film is presented by Whale Trust, MacGillivray Freeman Films, Lahaina Restoration Foundation, and Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise

For more information, visit www.LahainaRestoration.org.