Maui News

Kīpahului District of Haleakalā National Park to close Friday due to flash flood watch

February 16, 2023, 5:03 PM HST
Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park. PC: NPS

The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park will be closed on the morning of Friday, Feb. 17, due to the risk of extreme flash flooding, road closures, landslides and road washouts in East Maui, according to a news release issued today.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch through Saturday afternoon. All camping reservations for Kīpahulu Campground on Friday, Feb. 17, are canceled. The National Park Service will reassess conditions in the Kīpahulu District on Saturday and reopen when it is deemed safe to do so. 

The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park remains open, park visitors and sunrise reservation holders are urged to check the weather conditions prior to traveling to the park.

Any changes in the park’s status will be posted at www.nps.gov/hale.

Comments

