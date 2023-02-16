Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 8-12 7-10 5-7 West Facing 2-4 3-5 2-4 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 7-10

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms with isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 08:11 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 10:45 AM HST. Low -0.4 feet 05:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:56 AM HST. Sunset 6:24 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 01:29 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:16 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 12:10 PM HST. Sunrise 6:55 AM HST. Sunset 6:24 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Primary swells today are a moderate-sized relatively long-period northwest swell, a short- to medium-period northeast swell generated by the nearby kona low (with this fetch primarily aimed at Kauai and Oahu), and a diminishing short-period trade wind swell.

The northeast swell will diminish fairly rapidly this afternoon as the kona low continues to move away. The northwest swell will peak below advisory levels today, then diminish thereafter, with a small long-period west-northwest swell expected over the weekend. Building seas and surf along windward shores will likely prompt a High Surf Advisory for east facing shores of nearly all islands on Friday. Surf along exposed east facing shores may peak near High Surf Warning levels of 15 feet over the weekend. No other significant swells are expected.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNW wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This rotates more NNE and builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high NNW medium period swell for the morning drops into the thigh to waist high zone during the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.