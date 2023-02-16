Nuff Sedd. PC: courtesy / event flyer

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center features Maui’s own Nuff Sedd this Friday, Feb. 17 at Kamaʻāina Nights – a locally grown concert series for the entire ‘ohana. The live music starts at 6:30 p.m. with singer/songwriter Sunny Kalama and Nuff Sedd from 7 to 8 p.m.

“QKC is committed to promoting and perpetuating Hawaiian culture through live music and a celebration of ‘ohana,” said General Manager Kauwela Bisquera. “We love featuring Maui’s homegrown talent and are excited to welcome Sunny Kalama and Nuff Sedd.”

Nuff Sedd cutting-edge sound combines music influences from ska and reggae to funk and R&B, and incorporates classic rock, alternative and pop sounds. Nuff Sedd’s debut album was nominated in a few categories at the 2005 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and won several Hawai‘i Music Awards, including Group of the Year and Song of the Year for the hit single, “Cherry Bomb.”

In 2011, Nuff Sedd released a new record, Life…in a Song, to rave reviews and its first single “Bits & Pieces” which dominated airways across the state.

Sunny Kalama is the daughter of Maui waterman Dave Kalama. She wrote her first song at the age of five and released her first single “Love in Time” at 17 years old.

In partnership with Pacific Media Group, the Kama‘āina Nights concert series will be held on the third Friday of every month.

QKC’s Keiki Club is also happening this weekend on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Keiki are invited to join Luana Kawa‘a of Morning Mana‘o to learn basic Hawaiian language words and phrases. RVSP at https://queenkaahumanucenter.com/event/keiki-club/.

Celebrating 50 years, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center is the island’s largest shopping center, featuring more than 100 shops and restaurants. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center is home to Macy’s, Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, Vans, , and American Eagle, and prides itself in supporting the local economy through homegrown tenants such as Cat Café Maui, FAM Clothing, The Foam Co., Mise Kimono, Nā Koa, One Eighty Maui, Shapers and Tanoa.