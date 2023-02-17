Two Hawai‘i State Department of Education schools on the southside of Hawai‘i Island will be closed today due to road closures.

The county anticipates closing the road between Ka‘ū High & Pahala Elementary and Na‘alehu Elementary due to flooding. To ensure students and staff wonʻt be stuck, the schools are being closed.

The two campuses will be closed as a result and are alerting their school communities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

No other HIDOE school closures are reported at this time.