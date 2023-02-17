Maui News

Flooded roads prompt 2 Hawai‘i Island school closures

February 17, 2023, 7:40 AM HST
* Updated February 17, 7:45 AM
Two Hawai‘i State Department of Education schools on the southside of Hawai‘i Island will be closed today due to road closures.

The county anticipates closing the road between Ka‘ū High & Pahala Elementary and Na‘alehu Elementary due to flooding. To ensure students and staff wonʻt be stuck, the schools are being closed. 

The two campuses will be closed as a result and are alerting their school communities.

No other HIDOE school closures are reported at this time. 

