Maui News
Flooded roads prompt 2 Hawai‘i Island school closures
A
A
A
Two Hawai‘i State Department of Education schools on the southside of Hawai‘i Island will be closed today due to road closures.
The county anticipates closing the road between Ka‘ū High & Pahala Elementary and Na‘alehu Elementary due to flooding. To ensure students and staff wonʻt be stuck, the schools are being closed.
The two campuses will be closed as a result and are alerting their school communities.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
No other HIDOE school closures are reported at this time.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments