VC: Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement

In recognition of Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i (Hawaiian Language Month), community organizations hosted Ola Ka ʻĪ Maui Nui at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Maui, Saturday.



























The free Hawaiian language fair included live entertainment, card games, “make and take” stations and informational booths. Nearly 80 students in kindergarten through Grade 8 also competed in a ho‘okūkū haʻiʻōlelo Hawai‘i – a Hawaiian language speech competition.

The event was presented by Hālau ʻo Kapikohānaiāmālama at Kamehameha Schools Maui, Kanaeokana, Hawai‘inuiākea, Kamehameha Schools Kaiāulu, and ‘Ahahui ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i.







































Also this month, QKC is partnering with Luana Kawa‘a of Morning Mana‘o to teach Hawaiian language to keiki and ‘ohana. Held every third Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m., Keiki Club will focus on a new theme each month with curriculum geared to share ‘ōlelo no‘eau (Hawaiian proverbs), Hawaiian vocabulary, and hands-on activities like lei making, ohe kapala, hula, mele (song) and more.

Sign up at https://queenkaahumanucenter.com/event/keiki-club/.





















































