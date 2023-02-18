Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 7-11 7-11 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Cloudy. Numerous showers with isolated

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 08:36 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:06 PM HST. Sunrise 6:55 AM HST. Sunset 6:25 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 07:17 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 02:37 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 09:02 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 01:55 PM HST. Sunrise 6:54 AM HST. Sunset 6:25 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf will remain elevated and well above normal levels along east facing shores during the next 7 days due to persistent fresh to strong east to southeast winds over and upstream of the island chain. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for these areas until 6 PM this evening. East shore surf should fall below the advisory threshold briefly tonight and Sunday, but will likely build back to advisory levels Sunday night through late next week. No other significant swells are expected through late next week, with only small surf expected along north, west, and south facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ENE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high S short period wind swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 20-25mph in the afternoon.