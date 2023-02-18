Maui Surf Forecast for February 18, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|7-11
|7-11
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Cloudy. Numerous showers with isolated
thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:25 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:25 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf will remain elevated and well above normal levels along east facing shores during the next 7 days due to persistent fresh to strong east to southeast winds over and upstream of the island chain. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for these areas until 6 PM this evening. East shore surf should fall below the advisory threshold briefly tonight and Sunday, but will likely build back to advisory levels Sunday night through late next week. No other significant swells are expected through late next week, with only small surf expected along north, west, and south facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ENE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high S short period wind swell.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 20-25mph in the afternoon.
