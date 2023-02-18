Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 18, 2023

February 18, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
7-11
7-11
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Cloudy. Numerous showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 08:36 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:06 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:25 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 07:17 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 02:37 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 09:02 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 01:55 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:25 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf will remain elevated and well above normal levels along east facing shores during the next 7 days due to persistent fresh to strong east to southeast winds over and upstream of the island chain. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for these areas until 6 PM this evening. East shore surf should fall below the advisory threshold briefly tonight and Sunday, but will likely build back to advisory levels Sunday night through late next week. No other significant swells are expected through late next week, with only small surf expected along north, west, and south facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to waist high ENE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high S short period wind swell.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Kona Low To Force A Plume Of Deep Tropical Moisture Over The Islands      2Grand Wailea In Search Of Temporary Resident Chief Creative Photographer Includes 3 Month Stay      3Road Closure ʻulupalakua To Hana Town      4Flooded Roads Prompt 2 Hawaii Island School Closures      5Paw Patrol Live The Great Pirate Adventure Returns To Maui After 5 Year Absence      6Kona Low Expected To Bring Widespread Heavy Rain To Maui County