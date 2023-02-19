Maui Surf Forecast for February 19, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:25 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
Swell Summary
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough for the next week due to persistent strong east to southeast winds over and upstream of the islands. East shore surf will likely build back to advisory levels Monday night through late in the week.
A series of small northwest swells will keep some small and well below normal surf in place along north and west facing shores through late this week. South shore surf will remain minimal for the foreseeable future.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com