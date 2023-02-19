Maui Surf

Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
3-5
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 09:02 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 01:55 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:25 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 08:01 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:08 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will remain rough for the next week due to persistent strong east to southeast winds over and upstream of the islands. East shore surf will likely build back to advisory levels Monday night through late in the week. 


A series of small northwest swells will keep some small and well below normal surf in place along north and west facing shores through late this week. South shore surf will remain minimal for the foreseeable future. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Ankle to knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
