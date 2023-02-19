Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 5-7 5-7 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 09:02 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 01:55 PM HST. Sunrise 6:54 AM HST. Sunset 6:25 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 08:01 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:08 AM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough for the next week due to persistent strong east to southeast winds over and upstream of the islands. East shore surf will likely build back to advisory levels Monday night through late in the week.

A series of small northwest swells will keep some small and well below normal surf in place along north and west facing shores through late this week. South shore surf will remain minimal for the foreseeable future.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 20-25mph.