Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 20, 2023

February 20, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
7-10
7-10 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 09:30 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 02:42 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:26 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:44 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:37 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:58 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 03:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:26 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through the week due to persistent and strong east to southeast winds. Surf will likely return to the 10 foot advisory level tonight into Tuesday due to the strong easterly trade winds upstream over the eastern Pacific. East shore surf then appears to hold at or near advisory levels through the weekend. 


The current small long-period northwest (310-320 degrees) swell will linger through the first half of the week before easing Thursday. Expect surf to hold at levels well below the seasonal average each day through the week. A new small northwest swell could give north shore surf a small boost next weekend. South shore surf will remain minimal during the next 7 days. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. This builds a bit during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 25-30mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 20-25mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 25-30mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Kona Low Continues To Draw Up Unstable Moisture Across The State      2Grand Wailea In Search Of Temporary Resident Chief Creative Photographer Includes 3 Month Stay      3County Moves To Buy Land Under Kula Tennis Courts Community Center In Foreclosure Sale      4New Tsa Checkpoint At Terminal 1 Of Daniel K Inouye International Airport      5Road Closure ʻulupalakua To Hana Town      6Paw Patrol Live The Great Pirate Adventure Returns To Maui After 5 Year Absence