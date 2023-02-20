Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 6-8 7-10 7-10

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 09:30 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 02:42 PM HST. Sunrise 6:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:26 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:44 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:37 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:58 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 03:28 PM HST. Sunrise 6:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:26 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through the week due to persistent and strong east to southeast winds. Surf will likely return to the 10 foot advisory level tonight into Tuesday due to the strong easterly trade winds upstream over the eastern Pacific. East shore surf then appears to hold at or near advisory levels through the weekend.

The current small long-period northwest (310-320 degrees) swell will linger through the first half of the week before easing Thursday. Expect surf to hold at levels well below the seasonal average each day through the week. A new small northwest swell could give north shore surf a small boost next weekend. South shore surf will remain minimal during the next 7 days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. This builds a bit during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 25-30mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 20-25mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 25-30mph.