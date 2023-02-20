Maui News

Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Kahului Sunday night remains in critical condition

February 20, 2023, 9:48 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Now graphic.

A 30-year-old Kahului man sustained critical life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway on West Kaemhameha Ave. in Kahului, Maui on Sunday night.

The incident was reported at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, on West Kamehameha Ave. at Kaulawahine St.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a 2005 Toyota Corolla traveling west on West Kamehameha Avenue collided into the pedestrian as he was crossing the street.  Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark-colored clothing and was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

After the crash, the operator of the Toyota Corolla stopped and remained on the scene for emergency personnel, according to police reports.

The pedestrian was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment. The operator of the Toyota, an 18-year-old Kahului man, and his occupant, a 17-year-old female from Kahului, did not report any injuries.

Police say the vehicle’s airbags did not deploy, and the involvement of speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The involvement of alcohol and drugs has not been determined yet, as the investigation remains ongoing.

Kamehameha Ave. was closed from Lono Ave to Puʻunēnē Ave for several hours overnight while police conducted an investigation.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1New Maui Manapua Shop Happy Opu Hopes Hawaiʻi Comfort Food Brings Family Friends Together 2Grand Wailea In Search Of Temporary Resident Chief Creative Photographer Includes 3 Month Stay 3Kona Low Continues To Draw Up Unstable Moisture Across The State 4Kipahulu District Of Haleakala National Park Is Open 5New Tsa Checkpoint At Terminal 1 Of Daniel K Inouye International Airport 6Homestead Leaders Elect New Governing Council Chair