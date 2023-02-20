Maui Now graphic.

A 30-year-old Kahului man sustained critical life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway on West Kaemhameha Ave. in Kahului, Maui on Sunday night.

The incident was reported at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, on West Kamehameha Ave. at Kaulawahine St.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a 2005 Toyota Corolla traveling west on West Kamehameha Avenue collided into the pedestrian as he was crossing the street. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark-colored clothing and was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision.

After the crash, the operator of the Toyota Corolla stopped and remained on the scene for emergency personnel, according to police reports.

The pedestrian was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment. The operator of the Toyota, an 18-year-old Kahului man, and his occupant, a 17-year-old female from Kahului, did not report any injuries.

Police say the vehicle’s airbags did not deploy, and the involvement of speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision.

The involvement of alcohol and drugs has not been determined yet, as the investigation remains ongoing.

Kamehameha Ave. was closed from Lono Ave to Puʻunēnē Ave for several hours overnight while police conducted an investigation.