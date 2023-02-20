Maui News

Vessel runs aground at Honolua Bay on Maui

By Wendy Osher
 February 20, 2023, 10:12 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A vessel has run aground at Honolua Bay on Maui, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Aquatic Resources has confirmed.

The department received a report at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, reporting that the Lady L ran aground. The Maui Fire Department was dispatched and evacuated passengers.

DAR officials say it is unknown if there is fuel onboard or a release. The vessel was reported to be on the rocks and reef, and it is unknown if the anchor was out of keel or dropped.

The Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation is checking on the owner’s insurance. Department officials say recovery is the owner’s responsibility.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation, day-use moorings have a time limit of 2-hours.

The full circumstances of the grounding are not known at this time, and the DLNR divisions will be following up appropriately.

ADVERTISEMENT
 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1New Maui Manapua Shop Happy Opu Hopes Hawaiʻi Comfort Food Brings Family Friends Together 2Grand Wailea In Search Of Temporary Resident Chief Creative Photographer Includes 3 Month Stay 3Kona Low Continues To Draw Up Unstable Moisture Across The State 4Kipahulu District Of Haleakala National Park Is Open 5New Tsa Checkpoint At Terminal 1 Of Daniel K Inouye International Airport 6Homestead Leaders Elect New Governing Council Chair