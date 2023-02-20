A vessel has run aground at Honolua Bay on Maui, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Aquatic Resources has confirmed.

The department received a report at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, reporting that the Lady L ran aground. The Maui Fire Department was dispatched and evacuated passengers.

DAR officials say it is unknown if there is fuel onboard or a release. The vessel was reported to be on the rocks and reef, and it is unknown if the anchor was out of keel or dropped.

The Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation is checking on the owner’s insurance. Department officials say recovery is the owner’s responsibility.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation, day-use moorings have a time limit of 2-hours.

The full circumstances of the grounding are not known at this time, and the DLNR divisions will be following up appropriately.