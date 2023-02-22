Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 22, 2023

February 22, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
7-10 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:27 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 04:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:27 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:06 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 04:25 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:55 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 05:04 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:27 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through the week due to persistent and strong trade winds over and upstream of the Hawaiian Islands. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for east facing shores through at least Thursday. East shore surf will likely hold at or near low-end advisory levels through the weekend. 


A series of small, medium to long-period northwest (310-330 degrees) swells will move through the local waters through the weekend. Expect surf heights along north and west facing shores to remain well below the seasonal average through Sunday. South shore surf will also remain small through the weekend. A small, long-period south swell (170 degrees) could provide a small bump up in south shore surf for Sunday into early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to waist high ENE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 25-30mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
