Maui Surf Forecast for February 22, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:52 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:27 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:27 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through the week due to persistent and strong trade winds over and upstream of the Hawaiian Islands. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for east facing shores through at least Thursday. East shore surf will likely hold at or near low-end advisory levels through the weekend.
A series of small, medium to long-period northwest (310-330 degrees) swells will move through the local waters through the weekend. Expect surf heights along north and west facing shores to remain well below the seasonal average through Sunday. South shore surf will also remain small through the weekend. A small, long-period south swell (170 degrees) could provide a small bump up in south shore surf for Sunday into early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ENE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 25-30mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com