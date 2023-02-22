Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 7-10

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:27 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 04:15 PM HST. Sunrise 6:52 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:06 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:25 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:55 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 05:04 PM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through the week due to persistent and strong trade winds over and upstream of the Hawaiian Islands. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for east facing shores through at least Thursday. East shore surf will likely hold at or near low-end advisory levels through the weekend.

A series of small, medium to long-period northwest (310-330 degrees) swells will move through the local waters through the weekend. Expect surf heights along north and west facing shores to remain well below the seasonal average through Sunday. South shore surf will also remain small through the weekend. A small, long-period south swell (170 degrees) could provide a small bump up in south shore surf for Sunday into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ENE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 25-30mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.