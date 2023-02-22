Maui News

The Nature Conservancy selects Emily Fielding as Hawaiʻi Marine Conservation director

February 22, 2023, 9:03 AM HST
Emily Fielding.

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has selected Emily Fielding as its new Hawaiʻi Marine Conservation director. 

Fielding is an established conservation leader whose commitment to collaboration and capacity building has empowered communities across Maui Nui to pursue co-management of the makai resources they rely upon for sustenance, cultural practices, recreation and coastal protection.

Fielding also helped establish efforts to strengthen and accelerate co-management, including the Maui Nui Makai Network, the ‘Opihi Partnership, Hui O Ka Wai Ola, and Maui Hikina Huliamahi.  

“I am honored and privileged to lead this important work,” Fielding said. “The passion and commitment of our team, partners, kūpuna and community inspires me every day. Together, we can restore Hawai‘i’s makai resources and effectively manage them on behalf of present and future generations.”  

Fielding will work with government, community, NGO and academic partners to enhance and accelerate conservation, rooted in traditional and customary knowledge and underpinned with science-based tools and approaches to build the resilience of reefs and coastlines so they are able to withstand the impacts of climate change. 

“For the past 15 years, Emily has helped advance robust, locally-led conservation across Maui Nui,” said Ulalia Woodside Lee, Executive Director, The Nature Conservancy Hawai‘i and Palmyra in a news release. “I’m thrilled that she will now apply her passion and experience to work on behalf of makai resources and address climate challenges across the state.”   

Fielding has been recognized by the US Coral Reef Task Force for significant contributions in planning and building community capacity.  Prior to joining TNC, she led the management planning process for the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands Coral Reef Ecosystem Reserve (NWHI CRER) and the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.                     

