PHOTO CAPTION: Wailea Golf Club professionals Michael Taylor, PGA, (left) and Marcus Judge, PGA, accept their Aloha Section PGA awards at the organization’s annual awards ceremony in February.

Wailea Golf Club professionals Marcus Judge, PGA, and Michael Taylor, PGA, received the Aloha Section PGA’s 2022 Player Development and Assistant Golf Professional of the Year awards, respectively. The awards were presented Feb. 10, 2023, at the Aloha Section’s annual Hoʻolauleʻa Hawaiʻi Golf Awards Ceremony on Oʻahu.

Judge has served as head professional of the Wailea Gold and Emerald Courses since 2016. In announcing its 2022 Player Development Award, the Aloha Section PGA lauded Judge for his strong role in creating access for new player development programs, and for supporting multiple events and competitions at the Wailea Golf Club for junior golfers – an important pipeline for the future of the sport.

This is the third Aloha Section PGA award that Judge has earned. He was previously honored as the Aloha Section PGA’s Resort Merchandiser of the Year for 2016 and 2020.

Taylor serves as assistant golf professional at the Wailea Gold and Emerald Courses. The Aloha Section PGA noted, “There is no other professional in Hawaii that has such a big heart as Michael Taylor…In addition to supporting the numerous junior golf tournaments and events at Wailea, Michael has a passion for supporting veterans and giving back to the local community.”

Taylor was also commended for continually striving to improve both his work skills and his golf game.

“We’re very proud of Marcus and Michael for this wonderful recognition by their colleagues in the Aloha Section PGA,” said Anne Takabuki, president, Wailea Golf in a news release. “They’re exemplary members of our team at the Wailea Golf Club, with a very strong work ethic, professionalism and above all, tremendous passion for supporting the golf industry and future players.”

Wailea Golf Club is home to three 18-hole courses – the Wailea Gold, Wailea Emerald and Wailea Blue – as well as a 12-acre training facility at the Wailea Golf Academy, two clubhouses and two pro shops. In its history, it has hosted several televised professional golf tournaments including the Champions Skins Game, and nearly 200 golf and travel accolades.