Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 6-10 6-10 7-10 7-10

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:55 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 05:04 PM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 10:47 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 04:41 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 11:22 AM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will remain large and rough through the middle of next week due to persistent strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands. A High Surf Advisory is now in effect for east facing shores through 6 AM Saturday. East shore surf could briefly lower below advisory thresholds this weekend, then ramp back up to advisory levels Monday through Wednesday.

A series of small northwest swells (310-320 degrees) will move through the islands today through Monday, keeping some small surf in place along north and west facing shores. Northwest swell energy appears to fade entirely by the middle of next week. South shore surf will remain small through the middle of next week, with nothing more than background south swell energy moving through.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 25-30mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.