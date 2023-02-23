Maui Surf Forecast for February 23, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|6-10
|6-10
|7-10
|7-10
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:27 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:27 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along east facing shores will remain large and rough through the middle of next week due to persistent strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands. A High Surf Advisory is now in effect for east facing shores through 6 AM Saturday. East shore surf could briefly lower below advisory thresholds this weekend, then ramp back up to advisory levels Monday through Wednesday.
A series of small northwest swells (310-320 degrees) will move through the islands today through Monday, keeping some small surf in place along north and west facing shores. Northwest swell energy appears to fade entirely by the middle of next week. South shore surf will remain small through the middle of next week, with nothing more than background south swell energy moving through.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 25-30mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com