Maui News

Sen. Hirono tours General Dynamics HSI-Electric Boat facility

February 23, 2023, 4:23 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • US Sen. Mazie Hirono tours General Dynamics HSI-Electric Boat facility. PC: Office of Sen. Hirono
  • US Sen. Mazie Hirono tours General Dynamics HSI-Electric Boat facility. PC: Office of Sen. Hirono
  • US Sen. Mazie Hirono tours General Dynamics HSI-Electric Boat facility. PC: Office of Sen. Hirono

US Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) toured General Dynamics HSI-Electric Boat with HSI-Electric Boat leadership on Wednesday. The company provides installation, maintenance, troubleshooting and repair services for US Navy ships and nuclear submarines, commercial shipping vessels, wind turbines and conventional power generation operations, refineries, and medical facilities. 

“For over 75 years, HSI-Electric Boat has played an important role in Hawaiʻi’s electric and maritime industries,” said Senator Hirono, who serves as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. 

“From designing Navy submarines to maintaining key components of our energy infrastructure, the men and women I met today are helping move Hawaiʻi and our country forward, and I appreciated the opportunity to learn more about the work they do. I’ll continue working to support Hawaiʻi’s economy and strengthen our maritime industry,” Sen. Hirono said a news release.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and newly appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Readiness & Management Support, Senator Hirono said she will continue working to safely and quickly defuel the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Oʻahu and advance other critical military infrastructure projects across Hawaiʻi and the country.

Last year, she helped secure $1 billion for the defueling and closure of Red Hill and nearly $800 million for other military infrastructure upgrades in Hawaiʻi. This was included as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Update Salvage Plan In Development For Grounded Luxury Yacht 2Grounded Yacht At Honolua Leaked Fuel Damaged Coral Removal Could Take Days 3500 Healthcare Workers At Maui Health System Begin Strike Today Over Pay 4Defueling Of Grounded Luxury Yacht At Honolua Bay On Maui Begins Today 5More Fish Luring Fads Are Adrift Causing Navigation Wildlife Issues In Hawaii Waters 6Pentagon Official Embarrassed By Haleakala Fuel Spill On Maui Contract Secured For Excavation