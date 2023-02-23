









US Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) toured General Dynamics HSI-Electric Boat with HSI-Electric Boat leadership on Wednesday. The company provides installation, maintenance, troubleshooting and repair services for US Navy ships and nuclear submarines, commercial shipping vessels, wind turbines and conventional power generation operations, refineries, and medical facilities.

“For over 75 years, HSI-Electric Boat has played an important role in Hawaiʻi’s electric and maritime industries,” said Senator Hirono, who serves as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“From designing Navy submarines to maintaining key components of our energy infrastructure, the men and women I met today are helping move Hawaiʻi and our country forward, and I appreciated the opportunity to learn more about the work they do. I’ll continue working to support Hawaiʻi’s economy and strengthen our maritime industry,” Sen. Hirono said a news release.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and newly appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Readiness & Management Support, Senator Hirono said she will continue working to safely and quickly defuel the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Oʻahu and advance other critical military infrastructure projects across Hawaiʻi and the country.

Last year, she helped secure $1 billion for the defueling and closure of Red Hill and nearly $800 million for other military infrastructure upgrades in Hawaiʻi. This was included as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act.