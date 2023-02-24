Maui Surf Forecast for February 24, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:27 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:28 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Strong trades will maintain large and rough surf along east-facing shores through the middle of next week. Surf may briefly fall below the advisory threshold this weekend, but will quickly build again early next week. Small, medium-to- long period NW (310-320) swell will peak today and into Saturday. No significant northerly swells are expected into the middle of the new week. A tiny, long period south (200-210) swell will bring a modest bump to south- facing shores for Sunday into early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 25-30mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
