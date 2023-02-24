Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 7-10

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 11:22 AM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 06:01 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 11:30 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 04:44 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 11:51 AM HST. Sunrise 6:50 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Strong trades will maintain large and rough surf along east-facing shores through the middle of next week. Surf may briefly fall below the advisory threshold this weekend, but will quickly build again early next week. Small, medium-to- long period NW (310-320) swell will peak today and into Saturday. No significant northerly swells are expected into the middle of the new week. A tiny, long period south (200-210) swell will bring a modest bump to south- facing shores for Sunday into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 25-30mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.