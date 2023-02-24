Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 24, 2023

February 24, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
7-10 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 11:22 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:27 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 06:01 PM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 11:30 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 04:44 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 11:51 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:28 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Strong trades will maintain large and rough surf along east-facing shores through the middle of next week. Surf may briefly fall below the advisory threshold this weekend, but will quickly build again early next week. Small, medium-to- long period NW (310-320) swell will peak today and into Saturday. No significant northerly swells are expected into the middle of the new week. A tiny, long period south (200-210) swell will bring a modest bump to south- facing shores for Sunday into early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 25-30mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Defueling Of Grounded Luxury Yacht At Honolua Bay On Maui Begins Today      2Hundreds Of Maui County Healthcare Workers Leave Jobs To Strike As Hospitals Feel Ripple Effect      3Helicopter Defuels Luxury Yacht Grounded At Honolua As Some Critique States Response      4Pentagon Official Embarrassed By Haleakala Fuel Spill On Maui Contract Secured For Excavation      5Maui County Sees Largest Vacation Rental Supply Average Daily Rate In The State      6New Research Shows Humpbacks Widespread In Papahanaumokuakea