Archive overview of Kīhei roundabout. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

Kūlanihākoʻi Street in Kīhei will be closed between Piʻilani Highway and Māhealani Place for sidewalk reconstruction work from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, to Friday, March 3, according to a County of Maui announcement.

The location is near the roundabout on Piʻilani Highway.

Piʻilani Highway will remain open, but motorists will not be able to turn right from Piʻilani Highway onto Kūlanihākoʻi Street while the project is onging. Motorists also wonʻt be able to turn from Kūlanihākoʻi Street onto Piʻilani Highway.

Nordic PCL Construction is the contractor for the project.