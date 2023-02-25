Maui Business

Suit claims Grand Wailea owners avoided pay, benefits for hundreds in ‘fraudulent scheme’

By Kehaulani Cerizo
 February 25, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort. PC: Grand Wailea archive image

A worker at one of Maui’s largest private employers, Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, filed a class-action lawsuit Friday alleging owners of the luxury hotel giant misclassified hundreds of spa and salon workers, groundskeepers, facilities maintenance personnel and window washers as independent contractors in a “fraudulent scheme” to avoid pay and benefits at two of its landmark hotels, the Grand Wailea and Beverly Hills Waldorf Astoria.

A spokesperson at Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, declined to comment Friday.

“We do not comment on pending litigation,” a statement to Maui Now said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui resident and plaintiff Laurie Bolos has been employed for decades as a nail technician for defendant Waldorf-Astoria Management LLC at the Grand Wailea hotel in South Maui. 

Bolos, who is represented by attorneys Daniel Feder of California and Sandra Lynch of Oahu, filed a complaint Friday in Hawai’i U.S. District Court alleging that employer Waldorf Astoria violated many federal and state laws in a deliberate attempt to bypass legal obligations to pay workers a minimum wage and overtime.

The complaint also says the employer illegally circumvented making federal income tax contributions toward workers’ Social Security and unemployment insurance, while avoiding mandatory health coverage, temporary disability insurance and workers’ compensation benefits.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Bolos is believed to be representative of a victimized class of vulnerable workers, including Native Hawaiian and immigrant communities, who have been systematically exploited by Waldorf Astoria and historically reluctant to question their working conditions out of fear of losing their jobs and suffering further economic hardship,” according to her lawyers. 

The lawsuit seeks compensatory, treble and punitive damages, penalties, and restitution/disgorgement of ill-gotten gains arising from the corporate and individual defendants’ willful violations of federal and state wage and hours laws and racketeering activities in furtherance of their fraudulent scheme, the complaint said.

Waldorf Astoria is a luxury brand of Hilton hotels with U.S. and international locations.

 Kehaulani Cerizo
Kehaulani Cerizo was born and raised on Maui and worked for nearly 15 years as a news reporter, copy editor and features editor at daily newspapers. She earned awards at The Maui News in Wailuku and at Today’s Local News in San Diego.
Read Full Bio
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui County Sees Largest Vacation Rental Supply Average Daily Rate In The State 2Helicopter Defuels Luxury Yacht Grounded At Honolua As Some Critique States Response 3Defueling Of Grounded Luxury Yacht At Honolua Bay On Maui Begins Today 4Skunk Captured On Hawaii Island By Resident Trying To Trap Mongoose 5Statewide Release Of Wasp To Fight Damaging Coffee Borer Beetle Gets Green Light 6Hundreds Of Maui County Healthcare Workers Leave Jobs To Strike As Hospitals Feel Ripple Effect