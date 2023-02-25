Maui News

Update: West Maui network outage

February 25, 2023, 5:24 PM HST
* Updated February 25, 5:25 PM
Lahaina Bypass vantage to West Maui Mountains. File photo by Wendy Osher

We have reports of network issues in the West Maui area affecting mobile service quality for various wireless and wi-fi customers in Lahaina.

Maui Police Department spokesperson Alana Pico tells Maui Now that the loss of coverage was still being worked on by phone carriers and companies on Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch reported they were still receiving some 911 cell calls from the west side, and were continuing to monitor the situation.

In addition to cell and wi-fi service, some area businesses were also reporting difficulties in completing credit card transactions.

AT&T’s company online outage portal indicates that the company expects to have service back to normal by Feb. 26, 2023. A T-Mobile representative reports there is an ongoing update on its towers around the area to provide a faster and reliable connection. Maui Now is awaiting details from Spectrum and Hawaiian Telcom. A Verizon customer service representative was unable to confirm outage information.

We will update information as more details become available.

